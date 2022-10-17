ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wakg.com

Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime

Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Student tip leads to arrest in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says they have made an arrest based on a student tip. Police say the tip was made regarding threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at George Washington High School in Danville found on Wednesday Oct. 19. They say there was no threat to the school or […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville tables ban against sleeping on street

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Supervisors Meeting For Third Time to Discuss Banister District Appointment

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is going to try again. The board will meet for a third time on Oct 25 to discuss the candidates for the Banister District Seat. The supervisors will hold a closed meeting at 7 pm in an attempt to make their selection before the Oct 27 deadline. The process of discussing candidates has been filled with drama.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Missing Patrick County Woman’s Remains Found in Surry County, NC

On Monday, October 17 the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence, and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Ashley Hill who was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WVNS

Two abducted children from VA, found safe

UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
HAMPTON, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
ROANOKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy