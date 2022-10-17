Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash in Pittsylvania County Being Investigated by Virginia State Police
The Chevrolet was driven by Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork, Va. Mr. Neal was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
wakg.com
Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
Student tip leads to arrest in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says they have made an arrest based on a student tip. Police say the tip was made regarding threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at George Washington High School in Danville found on Wednesday Oct. 19. They say there was no threat to the school or […]
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
Hampton police investigate deadly shooting at Taco Bell on Mercury Blvd
Police say one man is dead following a shooting on West Mercury Boulevard. News 3 cameras located the scene at a Taco Bell at Mercury Blvd and Cunningham Dr.
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Supervisors Meeting For Third Time to Discuss Banister District Appointment
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is going to try again. The board will meet for a third time on Oct 25 to discuss the candidates for the Banister District Seat. The supervisors will hold a closed meeting at 7 pm in an attempt to make their selection before the Oct 27 deadline. The process of discussing candidates has been filled with drama.
wakg.com
Missing Patrick County Woman’s Remains Found in Surry County, NC
On Monday, October 17 the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence, and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Ashley Hill who was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.
Two abducted children from VA, found safe
UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
WSET
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General in Hampton
An investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, displayed a gun, and took money by force.
WSLS
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to...
WAVY News 10
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
WSLS
“What exactly happened?”: Neighbors shocked after discovery of dead infant in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There are still lots of questions unanswered after a baby was found dead in Halifax County. “It’s pretty eerie,” one neighbor said. She chose not to be on camera or share her name. “It’s kind of too close to home I wish there...
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia
Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
Gloucester mother crusades for awareness after son dies of fentanyl poisoning
Thirty-six million deadly doses of fentanyl were seized around the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) between May and September 2022.
Family of Clemmons woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
