Evansville, IN

103GBF

Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022

The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner

10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Photo Gallery: Prehistoric critters in Rockport’s historic downtown

The Spencer County Public Library pulled out all the stops for its “Food Truck Monday “ event last week. Games, food vendors, a chance to try out Halloween costumes and other activities were more than enough to draw a crowd. The real attraction came when some dinosaurs from FelleRexPress out of Evansville arrived in costumes.
ROCKPORT, IN
WTVW

Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EVV plans to extend Delta service to one major southern city

Evansville Regional Airport officials announced this week, they will be extending their service to Atlanta. Delta Airlines 717 from Evansville to Atlanta will now continue flights until spring of 2023. This is the second time the Delta flight has been extended.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to two separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway near Vann Avenue. They happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Both crashes involved two cars, so four cars were damaged. Our crew says it looks like there was some pretty bad damage. We don’t know if...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee

An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Epic Home Haunt in Evansville Adds a Last Ride Coffin Simulator For 2022

Have you ever wanted to experience your "last ride"? Now you can!. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to take that ride to your final resting place? To be honest, the thought gives me a whole lot of anxiety, but when you think about it, it is kind of weird to think that after you pass away your body is placed into a box, the lid is closed, you're driven to a location, loved ones carry you to a grave, where you are then lowered into the ground. Listen, I've never been dead before, and I know when you're dead you don't feel anything, but the thought of your body being carried around in a wooden box IS kind of weird. Kind of creepy. And kind of perfect for a Halloween simulation!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

