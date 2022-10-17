ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
Herbie J Pilato

Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death

She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
TVOvermind

Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement

When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious

Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?

