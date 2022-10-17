Here is some road construction that Douglasville residents need to know about:. Partial road closures and detours will begin at the Stewart Mill Road/Reynolds Road intersection soon as the Douglas County DOT starts work on this much needed road improvement. There will be a series of lane and road closures at the intersection during the life of the project. The deviations are expected to last until Octboer 10, 2023.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO