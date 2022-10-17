Read full article on original website
Binance Does Not Use Uniswap (UNI) Tokens to Vote, Clarifies CZ
CZ stated that Uniswap “misunderstood” the situation. After Binance became the second-largest entity by voting power in the Uniswap DAO, the CEO of the popular DEX, Hayden Adams, took it to Twitter to describe the situation as “unique” while adding that “UNI technically belongs to its users.”
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Shares His Position on Crypto Regulations
The community is not exactly thrilled by the new draft proposed by SBF. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a draft of a set of standards to create clarity and protect customers as the US awaits full federal regulatory regimes. While highlighting the significance of regulatory oversight and customer protection,...
Binance Signals Support for New 0.2% LUNC Tax Burn
LUNC remained unfazed by the passing of the proposal and was down by nearly 8%. Binance announced updates to the deposit and withdrawal fees for LUNC and USTC on the Terra Classic network. This comes after the community passed proposal 5234, first presented by Akujiro, to lower the tax burn from 1.2% to 0.2% and take 10% of the collected seigniorage and add it to the community pool at the end of the epoch.
Idea of Tech-Driven Regulatory Framework Under G20 Receives Mixed Reactions
G20 plays an important role in formulating policies for cooperation and governance of international finance and economy. A day after Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about her plans to work towards a tech-driven regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies under the aegis of G20, industry leaders offered mixed reactions to her statements.
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Hit by Federal Investigations
Operational irregularities on Celsius’ part are believed to be the reason. Celsius has been one of the more high-profile casualties of a sharp sell-off in the crypto market that was triggered in part by May’s collapse of the Terra blockchain. The now-bankrupt crypto lender’s legal headaches continue.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
US Congressman Confirms No Stablecoin Regulations Anytime Soon
American Congressman Jim Himes has said that the long-awaited regulatory framework for stablecoins will not be on the table anytime soon. It appears that U.S. lawmakers have bigger fish to fry as stablecoin and crypto regulations remain on the back burner. During a financial conference on Oct. 18, representative Jim Himes said that the bill will not happen this Congress due to upcoming elections.
Vaccine Makers Mull Price Increase For COVID-19 Boosters Amid Falling Demand
With the dwindling demand for COVID-19 shots, vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc PFE, BioNTech SE BNTX, Moderna Inc MRNA, and Novavax Inc NVAX could possibly raise prices to meet Wall Street forecasts. The hike could be as much as three times current levels. Citing a recent poll by Kaiser...
Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’
After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
MIRL Will Be Listed on the Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MIRL will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC, and its native token MIRL can be traded on this platform. Public information shows MEXC is the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency trading platform. Its core products include spot, leveraged ETF, perpetual contracts, NFT Index, etc., and it supports over 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions. It ranks No.1 in the world in terms of liquidity among the top 50 coins by market capitalization.
USDC Trading Now Available on the Kinesis Exchange
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 17th October 2022]. Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) on the Kinesis Exchange. USDC, is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the second-largest USD stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry, with...
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th August 2022]. Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from web 3 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless & secure crypto payments in the real world.
Hacker Withdraws 200 Billion Fake BitBTC From Optimism Bridge
Developers have seven days to fix the associated bug before the transaction gets finalized on layer 1. The Optimism bridge supporting privacy coin BitBTC is actively being exploited for 200 billion BitBTC tokens. Due to the technicals of the hack, the BitBTC team now has less than 7 days to...
Hacker Drains $1M From BitKeep Wallet in Swap Feature Exploit
The platform lost about $1 million worth of crypto assets after a hacker exploited a vulnerability in its swap feature. Crypto wallet provider BitKeep Wallet has become the latest victim of an endless wave of DeFi hacks this month. Blockchain security firm PeckShield first raised the alarm on Twitter late...
Impending recession could last until Spring 2024, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees a silver lining
Remember Juicero? Periodic downturns helps to cleanse the economy of companies that do not deserve to live on—and one of them was nearly his own.
Ethereum Whales Add $4.55 Billion Worth of ETH Since September 11
Billionaire whales have added over 14% ETH since before the Merge. The crypto sector has been trapped in bearish patterns for several weeks, and even big tokens such as Ethereum are under tremendous pressure. This has resulted in the massive dumping of tokens which has further dampened the chances of potential upticks.
