Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter
Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke hits Utah
Florida-based Island Fin Poké Co. is making its Utah debut, bringing its Hawaiian custom poke bowls to Salt Lake City with a location opening next week with two others coming soon. The 24-unit brand, which has 58 locations sold and multiple franchise areas under development, is built on the...
Winterize your lawns and gardens now before the upcoming storm hits
These are the final days to winterize, said Ryan Glover, Operations Manager at Glover Nursery in West Jordan.
kcpw.org
What is a co-op grocery store, anyway?
Over the past few years, you have undoubtedly seen signs that say “Salt Lake needs a food co-op” on lawns in front of houses or businesses or at the downtown farmers market. The Wasatch Cooperative Market, an enterprise that is now 13 years in the making, aims to bring a member-owned-and-operated food co-op to the Wasatch front. Volunteer organizers of the market are currently in talks to potentially lease a building on 900 South in Salt Lake City — and, eventually, they’d like to expand into other storefronts around the region.
HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
The Historic Park City Alliance recently surveyed members to gauge support for the Kimball Arts Festival and the Park Silly Sunday Market. Results are now in, and they were pretty clear. Nearly two-thirds of the roughly 100 respondents said they don’t support continuing Park Silly Sunday under any circumstances.
ABC 4
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
Park City ranked 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., study says
Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, Utah
Vivint Arena(Image is author's) A very popular family show featuring outstanding ice skaters will be returning to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in November 2022. Disney on Ice is a touring company of ice shows which are produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. under an agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The shows are geared toward children and families. They feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances from various Disney movies.
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
foodgressing.com
Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant
Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
Section of I-80 to close overnight for weekend of Oct. 28-29 for new bridge construction
A section of Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City from Friday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Find the Golden Poop while picking up dog poop at the Run-A-Muk
PARK CITY, Utah — Pet owners who may have missed a moment to pick up their dog’s poop at the Run-A-Muk will have the opportunity to do so in the Basin […]
kpcw.org
UDOT to close Guardsman Pass Saturday night due to snow
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will temporarily close Guardsman Pass — the road connecting Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon — at 10 p.m. on Saturday night due to an incoming snowstorm. UDOT said the estimated reopening time is unknown at this time. They said it will...
SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation
In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
