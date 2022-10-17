ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter

Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
PARK CITY, UT
Fast Casual

Island Fin Poke hits Utah

Florida-based Island Fin Poké Co. is making its Utah debut, bringing its Hawaiian custom poke bowls to Salt Lake City with a location opening next week with two others coming soon. The 24-unit brand, which has 58 locations sold and multiple franchise areas under development, is built on the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kcpw.org

What is a co-op grocery store, anyway?

Over the past few years, you have undoubtedly seen signs that say “Salt Lake needs a food co-op” on lawns in front of houses or businesses or at the downtown farmers market. The Wasatch Cooperative Market, an enterprise that is now 13 years in the making, aims to bring a member-owned-and-operated food co-op to the Wasatch front. Volunteer organizers of the market are currently in talks to potentially lease a building on 900 South in Salt Lake City — and, eventually, they’d like to expand into other storefronts around the region.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Best Utah food for foodies

Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena(Image is author's) A very popular family show featuring outstanding ice skaters will be returning to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in November 2022. Disney on Ice is a touring company of ice shows which are produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. under an agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The shows are geared toward children and families. They feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances from various Disney movies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
foodgressing.com

Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant

Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

UDOT to close Guardsman Pass Saturday night due to snow

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will temporarily close Guardsman Pass — the road connecting Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon — at 10 p.m. on Saturday night due to an incoming snowstorm. UDOT said the estimated reopening time is unknown at this time. They said it will...
PARK CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy