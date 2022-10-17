Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Recycling Today
Lixil introduces material made from plastic and wood scrap
Water and housing product maker Lixil Corp., Tokyo, will introduce a new line of material made from a combination of plastic and wood scrap in early 2023 that the company says will be suitable for a wide range of uses. Lixil says its new Revia material combines its expertise in...
Recycling Today
LyondellBasell, Shakti Plastic partner to build mechanical recycling plant in India
Chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Mumbai-based plastics and polymers recycler Shakti Plastic Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on a joint venture to build and operate a fully automated mechanical recycling plant in India, which both companies say is expected to begin operation at the end of 2024.
Recycling Today
F’real and Footprint partner on plastic-free cup
Materials science technology company Footprint, Gilbert, Arizona, has announced a partnership with Emeryville, California-based F’real Foods to create molded fiber dairy cups as the on-the-go, blend-it-yourself shake and smoothie company transitions away from single-use plastics. F’real’s in-store blending system can be found in more than 20,000 locations around the...
Recycling Today
Polystar line offers plastics reprocessing options
Tainan City, Taiwan-based Polystar Machinery Co. Ltd. says both its cutter-compactor and shredder models are gaining popularity globally with recyclers and reprocessors of plastic scrap. Jack Lin, vice president of global sales with the equipment firm, says the Polystar Repro-Flex cutter-compactor “has a clear advantage, especially for larger-sized recycling extruders.”...
Recycling Today
Metso Outotec signs recycling agreement with mining firm
Metso Outotec has signed a life cycle services (LCS) contract with Sweden-based Boliden covering processing mill liners at Boliden’s Kevitsa mine in the Sodankylä region of Finland. Part of the agreement covers what the firms call a “novel Planet Positive” mill lining recycling service for used ore processing...
Recycling Today
Cirba Solutions receives $75 million grant to boost LIB recycling capacity
Cirba Solutions will receive approximately $75 million in federal funds to expand critical mineral upgrading assets at its lithium-ion battery (LIB) processing facility in Lancaster, Ohio, as part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding, announced by the Department of Energy (DOE), is the first phase of...
Recycling Today
Trash Warrior plans for growth with $8M investment
A passion in environmental sciences and economics prompted Lily Shen to develop Trash Warrior in 2019 as a solution for waste management collection challenges in her hometown of San Francisco. The tech-enabled full-service waste management platform helps business-to-business (B2B) customers connect with providers that can offer waste removal and dumpster rental services on demand.
Recycling Today
Association predicts nickel demand boost in 2023
Delegates to Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) meetings held in mid-October see some bright spots in nickel demand in 2023, citing a stainless steel sector rebound and continued growth in electric vehicle (EV) battery demand. INSG says industry representatives from member countries, observers and several international organizations participated in...
