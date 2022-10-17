ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac

While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Is In Talks to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW all Out after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to reclaim...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com

Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib

Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card – 6 Matches Confirmed

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have the final card for this Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view lineup below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Releases Kane Signature Series Replica Title Belt

Kane made his WWE debut in October of 1997, inserting himself into the main event of the Badd Blood pay-per-view event. With pyro announcing his entrance, he ripped off the door to Hell in a Cell and delivered a Tombstone piledriver to The Undertaker. Thus began a long, Hall of Fame career, which reached its 25th anniversary in 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On The Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event

Fightful Select reported today that WWE NXT talent have been informed that December 10th is internally slated for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the recently filed “NXT Deadline” trademark. It was noted that the official name of the special is not confirmed, but several wrestlers...
ewrestlingnews.com

Brian Cage Pokes Fun At CM Punk Amid AEW Suspension

AEW’s Brian Cage has had some fun at CM Punk’s expense amid the latter’s suspension from the promotion. Punk has been suspended since early September due to his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight. On Twitter, Cage shared images of his diving elbow drop,...

