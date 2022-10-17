Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Matt Hardy Thinks Jeff Hardy’s Decision To Join TNA Wrestling In 2010 Reflected Back On Him In WWE
In 2010, Jeff Hardy opted to join TNA Wrestling after finishing up with WWE. Jeff stayed with the promotion until The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE in 2017. During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Matt admitted that when Jeff went to TNA, the possibility of going there with him was in the back of his mind.
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
WWE Declined AEW’s Request That Would’ve Allowed Billy Gunn To Be Part Of DX Reunion
WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac coming to the ring for a segment on the October 10th edition of Raw. Billy Gunn, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, wasn’t part of the segment. Dave Meltzer reported in...
Comedian Says Peacock Is Sitting On A Steve Austin Animated Series, He’s Not Happy About It
During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder said the Peacock streaming service is sitting on an animated series starring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and he’s not happy about it. He said,. “Some bullsh*t right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of...
AEW Is In Talks to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW all Out after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to reclaim...
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
NJPW President Is ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn Event Due To WWE
New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Ohbari isn’t happy about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW’s ‘Battle Autumn’ event. Of course, this is due to Anderson (and Luke Gallows) re-signing with WWE. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Karl Anderson was...
The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card – 6 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have the final card for this Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view lineup below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s...
WWE Releases Kane Signature Series Replica Title Belt
Kane made his WWE debut in October of 1997, inserting himself into the main event of the Badd Blood pay-per-view event. With pyro announcing his entrance, he ripped off the door to Hell in a Cell and delivered a Tombstone piledriver to The Undertaker. Thus began a long, Hall of Fame career, which reached its 25th anniversary in 2022.
Backstage News On The Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event
Fightful Select reported today that WWE NXT talent have been informed that December 10th is internally slated for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the recently filed “NXT Deadline” trademark. It was noted that the official name of the special is not confirmed, but several wrestlers...
Brian Cage Pokes Fun At CM Punk Amid AEW Suspension
AEW’s Brian Cage has had some fun at CM Punk’s expense amid the latter’s suspension from the promotion. Punk has been suspended since early September due to his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight. On Twitter, Cage shared images of his diving elbow drop,...
