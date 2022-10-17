Bitcoin’s price continues to trade sideways as no big movements in either direction have taken place. As of this writing, the $18K and $20K levels are yet to be broken. On the daily timeframe, the price recently retested the broken, bearish trendline and the $18K support level. These levels provided enough support to prevent another dip toward lower prices. However, the 50-day moving average located at around $19K is persisting as a strong obstacle and is putting the brakes on a potential rally toward the $24K area.

1 DAY AGO