ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
cryptopotato.com

Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’

After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
cryptopotato.com

More Blood Incoming? Bitcoin Charts Similar Crash Pattern as in 2018’s Bear Market

A popular technical pattern is starting to take shape on the Bitcoin chart, much resembling one that took place back in the bear market of 2018. Bitcoin’s price is once again found in limbo, unable to make a decisive move in either direction. This happens as volatility thins out while volume declines across the board.
cryptopotato.com

XRP Crashes 17% in 10 Days but is the Worst Yet to Come? (Ripple Price Analysis)

Ripple is currently in a correction following the recent positive price action. At the time of writing, XRP has lost around 17% of its value in the last ten days after failing to break above a long-lasting resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. XRP began its decline...
cryptopotato.com

BTC Rejected at $20K, is $18,000 the Next Target for Bears? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

Bitcoin’s price continues to trade sideways as no big movements in either direction have taken place. As of this writing, the $18K and $20K levels are yet to be broken. On the daily timeframe, the price recently retested the broken, bearish trendline and the $18K support level. These levels provided enough support to prevent another dip toward lower prices. However, the 50-day moving average located at around $19K is persisting as a strong obstacle and is putting the brakes on a potential rally toward the $24K area.
cryptopotato.com

People Buy the Wrong APT Token Before Aptos Listing, Apricot Finance Soars 70%

In anticipation of the listing of the Aptos token, users flock to buy APT … but it’s the wrong one. Aptos, the so-called “Solana Killer,” has been the most heavily discussed topic in the past couple of days. The protocol had previously vouched for being able to handle up to 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), and its native cryptocurrency, APT, is about to hit major exchanges in hours.
cryptopotato.com

Binance Signals Support for New 0.2% LUNC Tax Burn

LUNC remained unfazed by the passing of the proposal and was down by nearly 8%. Binance announced updates to the deposit and withdrawal fees for LUNC and USTC on the Terra Classic network. This comes after the community passed proposal 5234, first presented by Akujiro, to lower the tax burn from 1.2% to 0.2% and take 10% of the collected seigniorage and add it to the community pool at the end of the epoch.
cryptopotato.com

The Metaverse is Still Popular Despite Bear Market: DappRadar

Trading volume is down with the rest of the crypto market, but metaverse worlds are retaining users. DappRadar – a Dapp discovery and analysis platform – has released a report covering the current state of the Metaverse, its use, and levels of adoption. While metaverse-related trade has slowed...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped Below $19K, TerraClassicUSD Spikes 13% (Market Watch)

USTC is today’s best performer from the lower-cap alts, while BTC stands still at $19,000. Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range, as the biggest fluctuation in the past 24 hours came when the asset slipped below $19,000 briefly. The altcoins are also untypically stable. Terra’s original cryptocurrencies...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales at 3-Year Low, Retail Investors at ATH

There’s a substantial difference in what retail and whales are doing with their BTC holdings. On-chain data revealed that the bitcoin holdings of larger investors – typically referred to as whales – have been on the decline for the past several months. At the same time, smaller...
cryptopotato.com

USDC Trading Now Available on the Kinesis Exchange

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 17th October 2022]. Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) on the Kinesis Exchange. USDC, is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the second-largest USD stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry, with...
cryptopotato.com

FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th August 2022]. Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from web 3 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless & secure crypto payments in the real world.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Discount to Hashrate Greatest Since Q2 2020

Bitcoin’s price is at the greatest discount to hashrate since the second quarter of 2020. Bitcoin’s price may have been consolidating within a very narrow range over the past couple of weeks, but it’s hashrate does no such thing. It’s been on the rise for quite a while and charts new all-time highs regularly.
cryptopotato.com

EthereumPoW (ETHW) Crashes 11%, Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $20K: Market Watch

The minor price increases from yesterday have been violently extinguished. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $20,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with most previous attempts. The altcoins have followed suit south, and LUNC and ETHW are among the poorest performers on a daily scale. Bitcoin Stopped...
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Security Company Hexens Helps Bring Crypto to Mass Adoption Through Security

The cryptocurrency industry is having a hard time coping with security, and the past month has been no exception. A recent report by Chainalysis revealed that October has turned out to be the biggest month in the biggest year ever for hacking activity. Up until the 13th, over $718 million worth of crypto had been compromised in 11 different hacks. Just recently, another cryptocurrency wallet provider was compromised, putting another million to that number.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Wins the Guinness World Record for First Decentralized Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has been honored as the oldest and most valuable crypto, while El Salvador is recognized as the first country to adopt it as legal tender. Bitcoin has made its first appearance in the Guinness World Records, now officially honored as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency.”. Its inclusion was part...
cryptopotato.com

Aptos (APT), a Famous Public Chain with Meta Background, Now Listed on MEXC

October 19, 2022 – The latest news from Aptos indicates that it will launch the mainnet in the near future. At the same time, its mainnet token APT was announced by major mainstream exchanges before it was in circulation. The cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC listed the Aptos mainnet token APT at 00:45 on October 19 (UTC). It is the world’s first trading platform for Aptos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy