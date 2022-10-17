Read full article on original website
Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’
After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating on Binance According to On-chain Metrics
Accumulation of Bitcoin has been occurring on major exchanges according to recent findings from analytics firm CryptoQuant. Crypto markets may be in the depths of a lengthening bear market, but that provides the perfect environment to accumulate Bitcoin for those with conviction that there will be a recovery. This is...
MIRL Will Be Listed on the Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MIRL will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC, and its native token MIRL can be traded on this platform. Public information shows MEXC is the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency trading platform. Its core products include spot, leveraged ETF, perpetual contracts, NFT Index, etc., and it supports over 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions. It ranks No.1 in the world in terms of liquidity among the top 50 coins by market capitalization.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Shares His Position on Crypto Regulations
The community is not exactly thrilled by the new draft proposed by SBF. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a draft of a set of standards to create clarity and protect customers as the US awaits full federal regulatory regimes. While highlighting the significance of regulatory oversight and customer protection,...
Binance Does Not Use Uniswap (UNI) Tokens to Vote, Clarifies CZ
CZ stated that Uniswap “misunderstood” the situation. After Binance became the second-largest entity by voting power in the Uniswap DAO, the CEO of the popular DEX, Hayden Adams, took it to Twitter to describe the situation as “unique” while adding that “UNI technically belongs to its users.”
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Hit by Federal Investigations
Operational irregularities on Celsius’ part are believed to be the reason. Celsius has been one of the more high-profile casualties of a sharp sell-off in the crypto market that was triggered in part by May’s collapse of the Terra blockchain. The now-bankrupt crypto lender’s legal headaches continue.
Blockchain Security Company Hexens Helps Bring Crypto to Mass Adoption Through Security
The cryptocurrency industry is having a hard time coping with security, and the past month has been no exception. A recent report by Chainalysis revealed that October has turned out to be the biggest month in the biggest year ever for hacking activity. Up until the 13th, over $718 million worth of crypto had been compromised in 11 different hacks. Just recently, another cryptocurrency wallet provider was compromised, putting another million to that number.
Users Have Until December to Withdraw Assets From Crypto Bank Nuri
The CEO said clients will be able to withdraw their funds until December 18, while trading will be available until November 30. The German-based crypto bank – Nuri – revealed it will terminate its operations due to the harsh consequences of the crypto winter and the negative macroeconomic environment.
Bitcoin Wins the Guinness World Record for First Decentralized Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin has been honored as the oldest and most valuable crypto, while El Salvador is recognized as the first country to adopt it as legal tender. Bitcoin has made its first appearance in the Guinness World Records, now officially honored as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency.”. Its inclusion was part...
Ethereum Whales Add $4.55 Billion Worth of ETH Since September 11
Billionaire whales have added over 14% ETH since before the Merge. The crypto sector has been trapped in bearish patterns for several weeks, and even big tokens such as Ethereum are under tremendous pressure. This has resulted in the massive dumping of tokens which has further dampened the chances of potential upticks.
Big Eyes Coin Announced How Much the Team Raised Within a Week
Although the cryptocurrency market is in a dire state, with prices being 70-90% away from the all-time highs from a year ago, the popular memecoin project – Big Eyes Coin – announced impressive results in terms of token sales. This came amid the protocol’s latest initiatives that include...
Metaintro Raises $5.6M to Build On-Chain Resumes Automating PoW and Accelerating time-to-hire
Metaintro, the professional resume wallet for web3, closed a $5.6M seed round with backing from Druid Ventures, Legacy Research (via Republic), Untapped Ventures, Ziba Capital, and grants from NEAR and Aave. Since the release of Vitalik’s essay on SBT’s (soul-bound tokens) in June of 2022, the conversation around digital identity...
Aptos Rollercoaster: APT Soars to $100 and Drops Below $8 Hours After Listing on Binance
APT – the newly-listed native cryptocurrency of the “Solana Killer” Aptos – soared to $100 and then crashed below $8 in the first few minutes after the market opened on Binance. Aptos, a protocol touted by its founders as the “Solana Killer,” quickly became one of...
Bitcoin Whales at 3-Year Low, Retail Investors at ATH
There’s a substantial difference in what retail and whales are doing with their BTC holdings. On-chain data revealed that the bitcoin holdings of larger investors – typically referred to as whales – have been on the decline for the past several months. At the same time, smaller...
Coinbase Files Amicus Brief to Support Grayscale in Spot Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Against SEC
Widespread support poured in as Grayscale battles the SEC in court to bring the first exchange-traded spot bitcoin fund to the US market. Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC has started gaining traction as prominent names from the crypto industry rallied behind the asset manager. The latest one to chime in is Coinbase.
Aptos (APT), a Famous Public Chain with Meta Background, Now Listed on MEXC
October 19, 2022 – The latest news from Aptos indicates that it will launch the mainnet in the near future. At the same time, its mainnet token APT was announced by major mainstream exchanges before it was in circulation. The cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC listed the Aptos mainnet token APT at 00:45 on October 19 (UTC). It is the world’s first trading platform for Aptos.
Chainlink Sharks and Whales Add $313M Worth of LINK in Six Months
There is a tug-of-war between different cohorts of large Chainlink addresses while LINK hovers near the accumulation zone. Chainlink has been witnessing strong whale accumulation and address activity this year. Sharks and whale addresses, holding 10,000-1 million LINK, have continued to pile up tokens as the bear market set in.
BTC Rejected at $20K, is $18,000 the Next Target for Bears? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price continues to trade sideways as no big movements in either direction have taken place. As of this writing, the $18K and $20K levels are yet to be broken. On the daily timeframe, the price recently retested the broken, bearish trendline and the $18K support level. These levels provided enough support to prevent another dip toward lower prices. However, the 50-day moving average located at around $19K is persisting as a strong obstacle and is putting the brakes on a potential rally toward the $24K area.
