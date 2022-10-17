Robin Diane Witt, 54, of Battletown, died Sunday (10/16) at UofL Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She is survived by her husband: Kelly; six sisters: Darlene Davidson, Deloris Hayes, Lori Gibson, Mary Coleman, Bobbie Sue Hester and Cynthia Light and a brother: William “Bill” Wilson; Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday (10/22) at Blue River Island Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Marve Bennett Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday and from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 PM on Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to the Macedonia Action Christian Center (MACC), located in Battletown. The Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.

BATTLETOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO