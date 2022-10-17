Read full article on original website
Charles Milton “Charlie” Board
Charles Milton “Charlie” Board, age 84, of Irvington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his children, Tina Ochs of Olney, IL, Thomas Board of Norwalk, OH, and Robin Knott of Irvington, KY; ten grandchildren; & eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12 to 3:00 PM EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington, KY. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, 3:00 P.M. EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Rosetta Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Seriously injured survivors; Charles and Joanne Duncan, and granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright
It has been just over a year since Charles & Joanne Duncan and their granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright, were seriously injured in a wreck on Thursday afternoon, Oct 14, 2021 in Hawesville. Charles “Chucky” Duncan was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck, with Brookyn sitting in the middle seat and Joanne...
Robin Diane Witt
Robin Diane Witt, 54, of Battletown, died Sunday (10/16) at UofL Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She is survived by her husband: Kelly; six sisters: Darlene Davidson, Deloris Hayes, Lori Gibson, Mary Coleman, Bobbie Sue Hester and Cynthia Light and a brother: William “Bill” Wilson; Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday (10/22) at Blue River Island Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Marve Bennett Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday and from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 PM on Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to the Macedonia Action Christian Center (MACC), located in Battletown. The Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
UPDATE: Missing Teen Located
HARDINSBURG (10/20/22) — A teen reported missing earlier this week has been located. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, a search for Cadence Riggle led them to the Lebanon Junction area on Thursday, where they met with Riggle and 18-year-old Marcus Durbins of Bardstown. Both surrendered to authorities without incident.
Longtime Clarkson City Commissioner passes away
A longtime Clarkson City Commissioner has passed away. Bob Vincent, 74, died on Monday at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. Vincent, as city commissioner, worked with Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson for nearly 20 years. “Since I have been mayor, Bob has been on our city commission,” Henderson said. “I...
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
Harold Parente, now on duty as Hawesville’s new police chief
Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, has been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He’s been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. He served in the United States Army for 10 years, mostly with the Eighty-Second Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC. He was also a Firefighter, EMT and HazMat Technician for almost 38 years.
Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
Fire destroys Leitchfield home. Family pet perishes.
A fire has destroyed a home on Kegley Drive in Leitchfield. Friday night at approximately 6:30, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Kegley Drive and found the one-story brick home nearly fully engulfed in flames. LFD Chief Tim Duvall, who arrived at the residence in about two minutes, said nearly the entirety of the interior of the home was fully involved upon his arrival.
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
10/17/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Friday, October 14, and returned ten indictments. Dennis R. Sowder, 64, Leitchfield, was indicted for theft by deception. Cletus D. Logsdon, 50, Leitchfield, and Adam D. Sipes, 56, Irvington, were each indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky 4-year-old was wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
A coroner's report has revealed more grisly details about how the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was found. Serenity McKinney's body was found back in February. In a report just received from the Bullitt County Coroner's Office, it says that her body was found decomposing, wrapped in plastic inside of a green suitcase.
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 17, 2022
Lisa Ann Martin of Gentryville to Benjamin Floyd Austin of Elberfeld. Haley Sue Begle of Ferdinand to Caleb Lee Sabelhaus of Santa Claus. Matthew Cook of Louisville, KY to Courtney Breen of Dale. Logan Goldey of Owensboro, KY to Hayley Boultinghouse of Rockport. Steven Roth Kebortz to Kaitlyn Brooke Hall,...
Grayson County Selected For Year-Long Highway Safety Effort
LEITCHFIELD (10/20/22) – Grayson County has been selected as one of five in the state for a year-long state initiative e aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes. The “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” (“High Five”, for short) used data from the State Transportation Cabinet...
Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
Correction: Ada’s Kitchen and Catering is OPEN downtown for homestyle cooking
We made two embarrassing mistakes in the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine (#75; Fall 2022), so kindly permit us to correct these errors. Here is what we wrote in our “Comings and Goings” column about Ada’s Kitchen and Catering. For a half-century Ada Smith...
