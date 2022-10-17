Charles Milton “Charlie” Board, age 84, of Irvington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his children, Tina Ochs of Olney, IL, Thomas Board of Norwalk, OH, and Robin Knott of Irvington, KY; ten grandchildren; & eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12 to 3:00 PM EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington, KY. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, 3:00 P.M. EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Rosetta Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

IRVINGTON, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO