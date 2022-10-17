Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxbc1043.com
Charles Milton “Charlie” Board
Charles Milton “Charlie” Board, age 84, of Irvington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his children, Tina Ochs of Olney, IL, Thomas Board of Norwalk, OH, and Robin Knott of Irvington, KY; ten grandchildren; & eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12 to 3:00 PM EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington, KY. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, 3:00 P.M. EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Rosetta Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
wxbc1043.com
UPDATE: Missing Teen Located
HARDINSBURG (10/20/22) — A teen reported missing earlier this week has been located. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, a search for Cadence Riggle led them to the Lebanon Junction area on Thursday, where they met with Riggle and 18-year-old Marcus Durbins of Bardstown. Both surrendered to authorities without incident.
wxbc1043.com
Grayson County Selected For Year-Long Highway Safety Effort
LEITCHFIELD (10/20/22) – Grayson County has been selected as one of five in the state for a year-long state initiative e aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes. The “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” (“High Five”, for short) used data from the State Transportation Cabinet...
wxbc1043.com
Authorities Search For Missing Teen
HARDINSBURG (10/19/22) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 15-year-old Cadence Riggle is thought to have left her grandparent’s cabin around 1:30 Sunday (01/16) morning. A Hardinsburg Police Officer made contact with 18-year-old Marcus Durbins of Bardstown and Riggle sitting at Wal- Mart parking lot in a 2012 gray Ford sedan with Kentucky License Plate D2V163.
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
10/17/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Friday, October 14, and returned ten indictments. Dennis R. Sowder, 64, Leitchfield, was indicted for theft by deception. Cletus D. Logsdon, 50, Leitchfield, and Adam D. Sipes, 56, Irvington, were each indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
wxbc1043.com
SPORTS: District Volleyball; Chargers Get Past Broncos; UK 4th In Opening College B’ball Poll
CLOVERPORT (10/17/22) — The BCHS Lady Tiger Volleyball team advanced to the final of the District Tournament with a four-set win over Hancock County Monday night at the Cloverport Sportscenter. Breckinridge County will take on Meade County in the championship game at 5:30 Tuesday afternoon after the Lady Waves defeated Cloverport in three sets in the first semifinal.
wxbc1043.com
Cloverport City Council
10/17/2022-City Clerk Marcia Finley told the Cloverport City Council that the city will receive an additional $252,020 in clean water funds at their regular meeting Monday evening. The money will be used to extend sewer lines to the Highway 105 Boat Ramp. She also said insurance will cover the damage to the city’s garbage truck. She noted that there was a water leak at the water station.
wxbc1043.com
SPORTS: Tigers Fall In Volleyball Final; MLB Playoffs; NBA Season Begins
CLOVERPORT (10/18/22) – The Breckinridge County Lady Tiger Volleyball team fell to Meade County in three sets (25-22, 28-26, 25-10) in the championship game of the District Tournament last night at the Cloverport Sportscenter. The Lady Tigers Tracey Denson, Ava Phillips, Becca Carman were named to the All-Tournament team.
wxbc1043.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Axtel Area
HARDINSBURG (10/20/22) – According to Veolia Water, there is a boil water advisory from the Axtel water tower on HWY 79 to the intersection with Highway 105. Boil water for five minutes before consuming.
Comments / 0