‘Meet in Shanghai, Share the Future’ conference in LA previews China International Import Expo

The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIEE) will be hosted in Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2022 which is the key event highlighted during the “Meet in Shanghai, Share the Future” conference.

To address the upcoming China International Import Expo and send a warm welcome to California’s participating enterprises and organizations, the “Meet in Shanghai, Share the Future” conference was hosted on Oct. 13 in downtown Los Angeles by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and co-organized by World Trade Center Los Angeles and Shanghai Foreign Investment Development board. The conference aimed to promote trade between Los Angeles and Shanghai, which are the twin cities of trade, business, and culture. Bringing together over 80 change makers, the list included the representative of the CIIE exhibitors, California state and county officials, Chinese government consulates, and industry leaders from both countries.

Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles Erin Bromaghim expressed that Shanghai and LA, the two largest ports of their countries, have many great opportunities to work with one another. In her address, she summarized the feats of LA’s technological advancement in developing clean energy transportation, such as the newly opened K Line. Bromaghim highlighted advancements in the manufacturing industry for fashion and tech as well as the sports entertainment industry. Through these highlights, she acknowledged and encouraged the strengthening of the bond between the U.S. and China.

Martin Breidsprecher, COO of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that the LA Chamber of Commerce has been dedicated to facilitating international trading and providing access, advocacy and support to local businesses since 1888. Trading between China and California has been notable in both import and exports. Last year, China was California’s third largest export destination, bringing in approximately $150 billion.

Michael McClune, senior director of international trade of WTCLA, demonstrated how the investments from LA and Shanghai have been proactively facilitating the economy of both regions. Chinese companies such as Tencent, Wanda, and Alibaba are paying an estimated $290 million in wages. Conversely, American companies like Disney and Tesla are launching business initiatives in Shanghai. McClune hopes that more U.S. companies would go into China to expand their business.

Andre Morgan, co-chair of CAFF and CATF, producer of Academy Award-winning film “Million Dollar Baby,” said that for anyone considering doing business in China, he would recommend starting in Shanghai. The municipal government is very thorough and proactive in encouraging the growth of international businesses.