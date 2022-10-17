ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Florida woman dies after fall from window of moving pickup truck

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
 3 days ago
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte, Florida, woman died Sunday night after exiting a pickup truck through a window while the vehicle was still moving.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old man was traveling south on Sparta Road outside of Sebring at around 8 p.m., when a 38-year-old woman exited the truck through the open rear left window, WINK-TV reported.

The woman then hit the side of the truck, fell onto the travel lane and came to rest on Sparta Road, WBBH-TV reported.

The woman, whose name has not been released publicly, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, WINK reported.

The crash remains under investigation, WBBH reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

