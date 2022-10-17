Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theviolinchannel.com
New York Philharmonic CEO to Receive Honors Concert
Young Concert Artists will honor Deborah Borda, who will soon be stepping down from her CEO role. The New York-based Young Concert Artists organization will honor Deborah Borda, the Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic at the 62nd YCA Gala on May 8, 2023, at Lincoln Center.
theviolinchannel.com
The New York Philharmonic Chorus Appoints First Director
Conductor and baritone Malcolm J. Merriweather has assumed the role of the newly formed ensemble. Malcolm J. Merriweather will lead the New York Philharmonic Chorus as director in its premiere performances at the upcoming David Geffen Hall Opening Galas. The chorus was established by the New York Philharmonic to mark...
Comments / 0