Young Concert Artists will honor Deborah Borda, who will soon be stepping down from her CEO role. The New York-based Young Concert Artists organization will honor Deborah Borda, the Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic at the 62nd YCA Gala on May 8, 2023, at Lincoln Center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO