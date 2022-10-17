Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Jim Irsay: Removal of Dan Snyder as Commanders owner in play
As the investigations into Commanders owner Dan Snyder persist, some of his peers may be testing the waters about removing him from his post. Colts owner Jim Irsay floated that possibility at the owners’ meetings Tuesday. Irsay said there is merit to removing Snyder as the Washington owner and...
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Cardinals, Jameis Winston still QB3
There you go: ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, with injured starter Jameis Winston continuing to round out the game-day depth chart as their third option — he’ll only play in an emergency should both Dalton and Taysom Hill be unavailable. The Saints recently re-signed backup quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad but it’s unlikely he’ll be activated for this game.
thecomeback.com
Ron Rivera names starting QB after Carson Wentz injury
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has made a decision on Tuesday as to who will start at quarterback in the absence of starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera announced on Tuesday that veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Commanders this week for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Cardinals sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
Matt Prater has missed the Cardinals’ past two games. If he is unable to go in Arizona’s short week, the team will roll out a third (fourth if Eno Benjamin‘s emergency kickoffs are counted) kicker this season. A day after releasing Matt Ammendola from their practice squad,...
Yardbarker
Ravens Signing Veteran Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson
The Ravens decided to sign veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson just hours after his initial visit to their practice facility, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to several media outlets. Jackson provides the Ravens with a veteran within their young group of wideouts. He can also be a force on special...
Yardbarker
Eagles GM Howie Roseman Had Another Offseason For The Ages
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is playing chess while his contemporaries are playing checkers. As a result, the Eagles reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and won Super Bowl LII. But his genius was manifested during the 2022 offseason through his solid acquisitions. Those players...
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 6 win over Cowboys
We’re only six weeks through the 2022 season, but it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia once again having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett shares surprising Melvin Gordon update
Melvin Gordon was such a nonfactor in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night that many wondered if it would be his last with the team, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett hinted that the veteran running back could have a much bigger role in Week 7.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals lead Dalton, Saints on TNF
Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints marching into Glendale, Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. Both teams enter the matchup 2-4 on the season. New Orleans is currently third...
Could Buccaneers OL Ryan Jensen return in November?
But Jensen now appears to have a chance to come back much earlier. The Bucs have a November Jensen return on their radar, Jason Cole of Outkick.com notes. A Jensen return as early as Nov. 6 is in play, according to Cole, but it might take a bit longer for conditioning purposes. The Bucs’ Week 11 bye could conceivably become a key date on Jensen’s timeline.
Analyst: Panthers will likely continue to unload 'Matt Rhule guys'
Even after the Panthers traded Robbie Anderson, they are still being linked to moving key pieces. The team still wants to keep its defensive core together, according to Yahoo.com’s Charles Robinson (on Twitter). That said, Robinson adds that while the Panthers are not going to conduct a fire sale, they will likely aim to unload more players viewed as “Matt Rhule guys.”
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett mum on Russell Wilson's injured hamstring
The Broncos first-year head coach declined to note if Wilson or backup quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson took the majority of reps with starters during Wednesday's practice. The only clue Hackett gave was saying, "Mentally they're all getting ready." He added Wilson would be limited again in Thursday's practice,...
Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike undergoes season-ending surgery
Levi Onwuzurike has continued to be plagued by back issues, and they will keep him off the field in 2022. The defensive lineman underwent season-ending surgery during the Lions’ bye week, as detailed by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The 2021 second-rounder had similar troubles coming out...
Pro Football Rumors
