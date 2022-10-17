Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Danza hints at possible ‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot with Alyssa Milano
Tony Danza has been entertaining audiences for decades with his work on the big and small screen. The actor’s recent role was playing the father of the bride to his daughter, Emily, who tied the knot on Saturday night. “I haven’t come down from it, it was just a magical night,” he gushed to Sam […]
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial
Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
Complex
Matthew Perry Says He Almost Died After Opioid Addiction Caused Colon to Burst
Matthew Perry has opened up about his battle with opioid addiction and how it almost left him dead. The 53-year-old Friends star spoke with People magazine about his recovery, and revealed that he suffered from a burst colon that left him with a 2 percent chance of survival at one point. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he said of his struggles, which peaked when he was admitted to the hospital at age 49. "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."
Friends Or Enemies? Everything Kathie Lee Gifford & Kelly Ripa Have Said About Each Other
Are Kathie Lee Gifford & Kelly Ripa friends? Both daytime divas held their own over the years as cohosts with Regis Philbin at Live!, with the former Today host first gracing the cohost chair in 1985 until she passed the baton to the All My Children actress in 2000. After Ripa got the gig at the morning show, she expressed how she fully understood that she would never be able to replace Gifford. "I don’t think there’s any replacing her,” she said in a February 2001 interview. ”She’s a singer and a dancer, and she’s gorgeous.”MARRIAGE CONFESSION: KELLY RIPA ADMITS...
Comments / 0