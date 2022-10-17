ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial

Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
Complex

Matthew Perry Says He Almost Died After Opioid Addiction Caused Colon to Burst

Matthew Perry has opened up about his battle with opioid addiction and how it almost left him dead. The 53-year-old Friends star spoke with People magazine about his recovery, and revealed that he suffered from a burst colon that left him with a 2 percent chance of survival at one point. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he said of his struggles, which peaked when he was admitted to the hospital at age 49. "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."
OK! Magazine

Friends Or Enemies? Everything Kathie Lee Gifford & Kelly Ripa Have Said About Each Other

Are Kathie Lee Gifford & Kelly Ripa friends? Both daytime divas held their own over the years as cohosts with Regis Philbin at Live!, with the former Today host first gracing the cohost chair in 1985 until she passed the baton to the All My Children actress in 2000. After Ripa got the gig at the morning show, she expressed how she fully understood that she would never be able to replace Gifford. "I don’t think there’s any replacing her,” she said in a February 2001 interview. ”She’s a singer and a dancer, and she’s gorgeous.”MARRIAGE CONFESSION: KELLY RIPA ADMITS...

