ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westessextribune.net

Inflation Nation

“ ‘INFLATION NATION’ is particularly real for families living below the poverty line or out on the cold streets,” noted Jeff Friedman, LPI’s founder and chief executive officer. Livingston Philanthropies, Inc. (LPI) volunteers recently visited the World Homeless Day event in Newark, produced by founding distribution partner Newark Emergency Services For Families (NESF). Livingston residents supplied a plethora of family clothing on hangers from closets and cleaners. Friedman added, “LPI continues to request the same, along with new toiletries and cosmetics of all kinds. Monetary contributions are vital, too, to purchase fresh produce, diapers, sanitary products, gloves, winter beanies and more. Please consider sharing by visiting paypal.me/njhomeless, njhomeless.org or.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HCST to Host Job Fairs at FJG Campus & EWB Center

Hudson County Schools of Technology will hold two job fairs this fall, to give the public, local community members and students the chance to practice networking and connect with local industry professionals. The first will be held on October 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, at...
SECAUCUS, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Division on Aging offers new Social 60+ Pilot Program

The Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with the Union County Division on Aging, is proud to offer a new pilot program, Social 60+, for qualifying Union County residents, age 60 and over. “Social 60+ is a new initiative of Union County to bring together the older adult...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
CBS New York

2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Hamburguesa is Opening a Montclair Location + Giving Out Free Burgers

On October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili — and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Now, the restaurant announced on its Instagram that it would also be opening a Montclair location at 706 Bloomfield Avenue. The opening date is Tuesday, October 18th — and the team will once again be giving out free burgers from 12PM – 3PM and 5PM – 8PM. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
6sqft

153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Huge tree falls in Jersey City

A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Creepy New Jersey Urban Legends: Hudson County Edition

It’s October, and that means it’s time for ghost stories. And the Garden State is full of them. For me, there are no ghost stories creepier than the ones I know from my time in Hudson County. Sure, the Jersey Devil has its own hockey team and maybe there really are apparitions in the Pine Barrens. But who could resist New Jersey urban legends with actual early 20th-century murders?
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
PLAINVIEW, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy