Tuscaloosa, AL

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The latest Tennessee recruiting news will make Vol fans very happy

It’s hard to believe given what happened over the weekend, but Josh Heupel is only in his second year as Tennessee’s head football coach. The man just beat Alabama by coaching up many players from the previous UT regime under Jeremy Pruitt. It’s been truly incredible to watch but something that’s extremely exciting in addition to the wins, is that Heupel is currently recruiting even better players to join his program.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To SEC Freshman Player's Tragic Death

During his press conference on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a moment to address the passing of Mississippi State freshman Sam Westmoreland. The school announced the 18-year-old offensive lineman's death earlier today. He would have turned 19 years old on Friday. "We're really saddened to hear the passing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Hendon Hooker reveals mindset when Alabama tied game

And Alabama‘s showdown last weekend was one of the most electrifying games of the college football season and a shootout that featured three different ties and four different lead changes in the second half before the Volunteers delivered the final, knockout punch delivered by a 40-yard Chase McGrath field goal. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was a huge catalyst in their 52-49 win, and spoke on his mindset when the Crimson Tide even up the score for the first time after being up 18 points at one point.
KNOXVILLE, TN

