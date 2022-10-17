Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Alabama's Jermaine Burton Allegedly Smacked Woman In Head After Tenn. Loss
9:32 AM PT -- Bama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the video ... saying, "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information." Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
Alabama fan fired after posting he was glad Jermaine Burton struck female Tennessee fan
An Alabama fan has been fired from his job after tweeting he was “glad” Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton hit a female Tennessee fan in the head after fans stormed the field last week at Neyland Stadium. “I am glad he did it,” the employee tweeted on Tuesday. “Should...
Nick Saban releases statement on allegations against Jermaine Burton
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been the subject of allegations which surfaced over the past few days after Tennessee upset the Crimson Tide 52-49 to snap a 15-year losing streak. As fans stormed the field to celebrate, video evidence shows multiple incidents where fans allege that the Alabama player struck them.
atozsports.com
Alabama fan takes a shot at Tennessee on social media and immediately suffers the consequences
Alabama fans still aren’t handling their loss to the Tennessee Vols this past weekend very well. And as a result, one Bama fan is looking for a new job this week. A Crimson Tide fan engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter over Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s actions following the Vols’ win on Saturday night.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
atozsports.com
The latest Tennessee recruiting news will make Vol fans very happy
It’s hard to believe given what happened over the weekend, but Josh Heupel is only in his second year as Tennessee’s head football coach. The man just beat Alabama by coaching up many players from the previous UT regime under Jeremy Pruitt. It’s been truly incredible to watch but something that’s extremely exciting in addition to the wins, is that Heupel is currently recruiting even better players to join his program.
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Josh Heupel provides a health update on injured receiver Cedric Tillman
Put on an offensive explosion against Alabama on Saturday, putting up 52 points. A lot of the work came from quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, with the two connecting for five touchdowns. All of that came without one of the Vols’ top weapons — Cedric Tillman.
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
Nick Saban Reacts To SEC Freshman Player's Tragic Death
During his press conference on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a moment to address the passing of Mississippi State freshman Sam Westmoreland. The school announced the 18-year-old offensive lineman's death earlier today. He would have turned 19 years old on Friday. "We're really saddened to hear the passing...
atozsports.com
Look: Former Alabama player had to wear Vols gear after losing bet to Grant Williams
Former Tennessee Vols basketball player Grant Williams is enjoying watching UT Football’s 6-0 start this season. After Tennessee beat Florida, Williams did the “Gator Chomp” during a photo shoot with teammate Al Horford, a former Gators basketball player. This week, thanks to the Vols beating Alabama for...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Hendon Hooker reveals mindset when Alabama tied game
And Alabama‘s showdown last weekend was one of the most electrifying games of the college football season and a shootout that featured three different ties and four different lead changes in the second half before the Volunteers delivered the final, knockout punch delivered by a 40-yard Chase McGrath field goal. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was a huge catalyst in their 52-49 win, and spoke on his mindset when the Crimson Tide even up the score for the first time after being up 18 points at one point.
