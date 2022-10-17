Read full article on original website
Shellie Nations
3d ago
If he was parked in a parkin deck then the officer didnt see him drive the car.How did he give him a DWI?A friend could have left him there for all anyone knows.....Good luck with makin the charge stick
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Hornets player James Bouknight wouldn’t wake up, crashed into two police cars before DWI arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new police report reveal new details regarding the DWI arrest of Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight on Oct. 16. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers found Bouknight, 22, unconscious inside his vehicle with the car running and in drive, while holding a Glock handgun in his hands around 12:44 a.m. in a parking garage on E. Brooklynn Village Ave. in Uptown Charlotte.
Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm
CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
WBTV
Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday. Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars. Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto...
WBTV
15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.
WBTV
Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
WBTV
One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said it was a residential incident. More...
Five arrested, no injuries after shootout in front of North Carolina school bus: Officials
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Watson and West Boulevard. The bus was taking Quail Hollow Muddle School students home.
WCNC
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
WBTV
Crash involving CATS bus injures several
Vietnam War exhibit ‘Wall That Heals’ opening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will be open at the Charlotte Motor Speedway from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Missing 16-year-old last seen walking near Campus Ridge Road in Matthews, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Anyone with information...
WBTV
South Carolina doctor offers advice about keeping teen drivers out of harm's way
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Early voting is set to begin Thursday in Mecklenburg County. Bank of America Stadium is serving as a polling location for this year's in-person early voting. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as...
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse
MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car
CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
WBTV
Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges
On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
WBTV
Police request the public’s help in identifying south Charlotte shooting suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of being involved in a shooting earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.
WBTV
One killed, five injured in Mooresville two-vehicle crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Mooresville, police say. Mooresville Police responded to a crash on Timber Road at the intersection of Shearers Road at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup...
WBTV
Missing 16-year-old last seen walking near Campus Ridge Road in Matthews, police say
Vietnam War exhibit ‘Wall That Heals’ opening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will be open at the Charlotte Motor Speedway from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!. Updated: 6 hours ago. The home on Arden Drive is loaded...
wfmynews2.com
NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy...
ourdavie.com
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Comments / 7