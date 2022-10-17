ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 7

Shellie Nations
3d ago

If he was parked in a parkin deck then the officer didnt see him drive the car.How did he give him a DWI?A friend could have left him there for all anyone knows.....Good luck with makin the charge stick

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Hornets player James Bouknight wouldn’t wake up, crashed into two police cars before DWI arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new police report reveal new details regarding the DWI arrest of Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight on Oct. 16. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers found Bouknight, 22, unconscious inside his vehicle with the car running and in drive, while holding a Glock handgun in his hands around 12:44 a.m. in a parking garage on E. Brooklynn Village Ave. in Uptown Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm

CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday. Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars. Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing

Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said it was a residential incident. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash involving CATS bus injures several

Vietnam War exhibit ‘Wall That Heals’ opening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will be open at the Charlotte Motor Speedway from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Missing 16-year-old last seen walking near Campus Ridge Road in Matthews, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Anyone with information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse

MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
MONROE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car

CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

One killed, five injured in Mooresville two-vehicle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Mooresville, police say. Mooresville Police responded to a crash on Timber Road at the intersection of Shearers Road at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup...
MOORESVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Arrest made in national theft ring

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy