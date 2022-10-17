First look: Colorado at Oregon State odds and lines

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) travel to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 2-2) Saturday at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we look at Colorado vs. Oregon State odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

After a bye week and firing its coach, Colorado went into Berkley and beat the Cal Bears 20-13 in overtime for their 1st victory of the season. Along with Michigan State gaining their own overtime victory over Wisconsin, the Spartans and Buffaloes were the final 2 Power 5 teams to gain a victory over FBS schools this season.

Oregon State beat Washington State 24-10 Saturday for a 2nd consecutive win – after dropping back-to-back conference games to USC and Utah. While this may not seem like much, Saturday’s victory puts the Beavers 1 win away from bowl eligibility with 5 games to play. This is a large step forward for a team that has regularly been near the bottom of the Pac-12.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Colorado at Oregon State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:50 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): Colorado +24.5 (-120) | Oregon State -24.5 (-105)

Colorado +24.5 (-120) | Oregon State -24.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

ML : Colorado 1-5 | Oregon State 5-2

: Colorado 1-5 | Oregon State 5-2 ATS : Colorado 1-5 | Oregon State 5-2

: Colorado 1-5 | Oregon State 5-2 O/U: Colorado 4-2 | Oregon State 4-3

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Colorado vs. Oregon State head-to-head

Colorado holds a 3-1 series lead in the past 4 meetings between the rivals.

Each of the past 4 meetings have gone over the 50.5 total listed for this one. Only once has either team scored less than 33 points. That was in a 47-6 victory by Colorado in 2016. All other games were not only decided by 1 score but also went at least 16.5 points over this listed total.

Colorado is not the same team this year as in years past. It is still giving up a lot of points and is 4-2 O/U this season. This should be another Over.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News