ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

First look: Colorado at Oregon State odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccv6h_0ichbICJ00

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) travel to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 2-2) Saturday at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we look at Colorado vs. Oregon State odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

After a bye week and firing its coach, Colorado went into Berkley and beat the Cal Bears 20-13 in overtime for their 1st victory of the season. Along with Michigan State gaining their own overtime victory over Wisconsin, the Spartans and Buffaloes were the final 2 Power 5 teams to gain a victory over FBS schools this season.

Oregon State beat Washington State 24-10 Saturday for a 2nd consecutive win – after dropping back-to-back conference games to USC and Utah. While this may not seem like much, Saturday’s victory puts the Beavers 1 win away from bowl eligibility with 5 games to play. This is a large step forward for a team that has regularly been near the bottom of the Pac-12.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Colorado at Oregon State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:50 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado +24.5 (-120) | Oregon State -24.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Colorado 1-5 | Oregon State 5-2
  • ATS: Colorado 1-5 | Oregon State 5-2
  • O/U: Colorado 4-2 | Oregon State 4-3

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Colorado vs. Oregon State head-to-head

Colorado holds a 3-1 series lead in the past 4 meetings between the rivals.

Each of the past 4 meetings have gone over the 50.5 total listed for this one. Only once has either team scored less than 33 points. That was in a 47-6 victory by Colorado in 2016. All other games were not only decided by 1 score but also went at least 16.5 points over this listed total.

Colorado is not the same team this year as in years past. It is still giving up a lot of points and is 4-2 O/U this season. This should be another Over.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
lineups.com

UCLA vs. Oregon Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/22/22)

The game of the week might be in the Pac-12, as undefeated No. 9 UCLA travels to Eugene to face No. 10 Oregon. Halfway through his best season with the Bruins, Chip Kelly faces his former program with plenty on the line. UCLA and Oregon are the only two Pac-12 teams still unbeaten in conference play, and a win would at least keep either team in the playoff conversation.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Four Lebanon High alumni inducted into Hall of Fame

Four graduates of Lebanon High School were honored for their contributions to their community and the world during the eighth annual Bud and Dorothy Page LHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center. Don Carroll, Class of 1955, was commended for...
LEBANON, OR
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

What this big sign bridge cost ODOT

If you’re wondering how much this massive new sign bridge on Ninth Avenue in Albany has cost, read on. The structure is bigger than what you’re used to seeing around here. It was installed as part of a $4.1 million ODOT project intended to increase traffic safety on Highway 20 (Santiam Highway) between the junction with US99E (Ninth Avenue) and Waverly Drive to the east.
ALBANY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy