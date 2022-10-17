ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

First look: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjxHN_0ichajjB00

The Houston Texans (1-3-1) travel to Las Vegas to battle the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Texans vs. Raiders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Both teams come in off their bye weeks. The Texans won their 1st game of the season just before the bye, winning at the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6. The Raiders’ last game was a dramatic 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after blowing a 17-point lead.

Frustration is building in Las Vegas as seen by the reaction of WR Davante Adams, who pushed a photographer to the ground after the Kansas City loss. Neither of the teams in this game are playing for playoff positioning at this point. They now must decide if winning this season is more important than getting a good draft selection and playing for the future.

: All Week 7 odds and lines

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Texans at Raiders odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Texans +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Raiders -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Texans +6.5 (-101) | Raiders -6.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Texans 1-3-1 | Raiders 1-4
  • ATS: Texans 3-1-1 | Raiders 2-3
  • O/U: Texans 2-3 | Raiders 3-2

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Texans vs. Raiders head-to-head

In the last 4 meetings between these teams, the Texans have the edge 3-1. This dates to 2014, and the teams have not battled on the field since 2019.

Due to this, many things are different. Both teams have new coaches and skill players. The only remaining major piece since the last meeting is Raiders QB Derek Carr. This is an entirely new roster on both sides. This means a lot will not be drawn from recent series history. It will be an exciting element to add to a not overly exciting game to see which way this one goes.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News

The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos have benched RB Melvin Gordon

Three weeks ago, the Denver Broncos appeared ready to transition from a two-back rotation to a game plan that featured Javonte Williams. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon didn’t get his first carry of the game until late in the second quarter, and he promptly fumbled the ball, his fourth fumble of the year.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Texans vs. Raiders: 3 Notable Stats Ahead Of NFL Week 7

Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders is just a few days away. Their next opponent, the Houston Texans, are hitting the road, with both teams coming off of their bye weeks as well. Raiders fans are anxious to see if Josh McDaniels’ squad will come out swinging with the 2022 season likely in the balance. A 1-5 start to this season would surely squash any hopes of the playoffs. With that being said, here are three notable stats to keep in mind as Sunday’s Texans vs. Raiders contest inches closer.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy