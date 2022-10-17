ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, MN

Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
SELIGMAN, AZ
Suspected serial killer with ties to Arizona arrested in California

Wesley Brownlee was arrested by Stockton police and named as a suspect in the serial killings of five men in that Central California city as well as a murder and non-deadly shooting in Oakland. Police said he was "out hunting" another victim when he was apprehended. Brownlee has ties to Arizona as he was cited for failing to stop at a port of entry.
STOCKTON, CA

