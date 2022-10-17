ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

1 mistake triggers code red alert at 11 schools in Cobb County school district

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IB3W_0ichYRDN00

COBB COUNTY, Ga — Last week a false code red alert sent 11 local schools into lockdown, and had children calling their parents — fearing they were in the middle of a school shooting.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned how Cobb County Schools is modifying its security system.

Newell also spoke with parents who told her this accident has triggered even more questions about the schools’ new security system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s very concerning — it’s just not good,” Germide Nord said.

It wasn’t a scheduled school drill; in fact it wasn’t supposed to happen at all.

That’s what happened last week and it was an accident that Cobb County school leaders say an employee is responsible for.

“Code red alerts were issued at 11 Cobb schools,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said during a school board meeting last week.

We spoke with a parent whose son attends Teasley elementary school.

“He said to me ‘oh we have a code red today’ and I said, ‘What? You had one too?’,” the parent said.

“Some of the input that we got from the community included finding out that kids were scared. One child was trampled. Instruments were broken. Teachers were grabbing students from the hall,” Laura Judge, a parent, told Channel 2 Action News.

The district’s security system is new, and Channel 2 Action News asked Ragsdale about it back in August, on the first day of the school year.

“That system is to be up and running by today. Now I haven’t gotten a status — we have a debrief meeting later today to hear about all of the things that are going well; some of the things that we need to take care of,” Ragsdale said back in August.

Fast forward to October and the district is now making changes to the system to prevent accidental lockdowns.

“Training will be repeated to specific groups of employees to reinforce certain aspects of the system,” Ragsdale said.

Channel 2 Action News asked the district how one employee was able to trigger a code red alert at 11 other different schools.

Here is the statement received from the district:

“It’s unclear when specific employees will received additional training on the new security system. District officials say they can’t discuss particulars of safety-related training, including timing. When asked if parents were notified about the code red alert error. District officials say when the code red alert went off, everyone involved responded quickly and as they were trained. District officials went on to say that code reds were cancelled within a few minutes and communication went out from each school within approximately 30 minutes. It’s unclear how one employee was able to trigger a code red alert at several different schools. District officials say it happened through human error and the incident is being handled as a personnel matter. They at no time was there any threat, nor were any of the students and staff in danger.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know The cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrance

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in missing Douglasville teen case

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees

Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County

These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Accusations intensify in bitter Cobb school board race

What’s been a highly charged campaign for a Northeast Cobb seat on the Cobb Board of Education from the start got even more contentious this week. The battle between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democratic first-time candidate Catherine Pozniak for Post 4 has been waged over the Cobb County School District’s accreditation review, test scores and the endorsements of educators’ groups, among other issues.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
136K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy