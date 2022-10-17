ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#IfThenSheCan ambassadors visit Dallas Arboretum to promote women in STEM

This Saturday, 25 ambassadors for the #IfThenSheCan exhibit on display at the Dallas Arboretum will visit statues based off of themselves. The #IfThenSheCan exhibit features 3D-printed statues of contemporary women who have contributed to the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The 25 women will stand next to the statues that depict them from noon to 4 p.m. and visit with guests about their work. If you have ever wanted to learn about a day in the life of a rocket scientist, or ask an entomologist how she avoids being stung by the bugs she studies, Saturday is the perfect opportunity.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Local Profile

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese opens in Redbird area, Kipp students celebrate

A newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in the Redbird neighborhood is primed for birthday parties, post-soccer celebrations, special occasion pizza dinners and the like. Dallas City Council member for District 8 Tennell Atkins and students from Oak Cliff’s KIPP Destiny Elementary were there last week for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas is one of the best places for coworking spaces, according to study

As the look of work continues to change, it may come as no surprise that Dallas ranks high for the number of spaces for flexible work across the nation. Dallas-Fort Worth breaks through the top ten metropolitan areas with coworking spaces at No. 5, according to a new study from Coworking Cafe. These flexible spaces are typically used by freelancers, startups and technology companies as remote workers share a community hub with others to get their assignments done, rent office space or hold conferences.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The City of Dallas May Offer Eviction Protections Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic

During the pandemic, Dallasites have had additional protections against evictions through an ordinance passed by City Council in April 2020. But the eviction ordinance was never meant to last indefinitely. It’s tied to the governor’s and the mayor’s COVID-19 disaster declarations. On Sept. 19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration until Oct. 19.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover

Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas

Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
CELINA, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Little Forest Hills home included in AIA Dallas home tour

An East Dallas home is among eight included in the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes this year. The home, on San Leandro Drive in Little Forest Hills, is just over 2,000 square feet. It was designed by Domi Works LLC. Here’s how the home is described:. This modern family...
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX

