Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Children's Medical Center Dallas Hosting Special Halloween Party for PatientsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
advocatemag.com
#IfThenSheCan ambassadors visit Dallas Arboretum to promote women in STEM
This Saturday, 25 ambassadors for the #IfThenSheCan exhibit on display at the Dallas Arboretum will visit statues based off of themselves. The #IfThenSheCan exhibit features 3D-printed statues of contemporary women who have contributed to the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The 25 women will stand next to the statues that depict them from noon to 4 p.m. and visit with guests about their work. If you have ever wanted to learn about a day in the life of a rocket scientist, or ask an entomologist how she avoids being stung by the bugs she studies, Saturday is the perfect opportunity.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns
The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
advocatemag.com
Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese opens in Redbird area, Kipp students celebrate
A newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in the Redbird neighborhood is primed for birthday parties, post-soccer celebrations, special occasion pizza dinners and the like. Dallas City Council member for District 8 Tennell Atkins and students from Oak Cliff’s KIPP Destiny Elementary were there last week for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
advocatemag.com
Dallas is one of the best places for coworking spaces, according to study
As the look of work continues to change, it may come as no surprise that Dallas ranks high for the number of spaces for flexible work across the nation. Dallas-Fort Worth breaks through the top ten metropolitan areas with coworking spaces at No. 5, according to a new study from Coworking Cafe. These flexible spaces are typically used by freelancers, startups and technology companies as remote workers share a community hub with others to get their assignments done, rent office space or hold conferences.
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Dallas Observer
The City of Dallas May Offer Eviction Protections Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic
During the pandemic, Dallasites have had additional protections against evictions through an ordinance passed by City Council in April 2020. But the eviction ordinance was never meant to last indefinitely. It’s tied to the governor’s and the mayor’s COVID-19 disaster declarations. On Sept. 19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration until Oct. 19.
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
dmagazine.com
This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover
Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
advocatemag.com
Little Forest Hills home included in AIA Dallas home tour
An East Dallas home is among eight included in the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes this year. The home, on San Leandro Drive in Little Forest Hills, is just over 2,000 square feet. It was designed by Domi Works LLC. Here’s how the home is described:. This modern family...
bestsouthwestguide.com
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
