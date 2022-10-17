This Saturday, 25 ambassadors for the #IfThenSheCan exhibit on display at the Dallas Arboretum will visit statues based off of themselves. The #IfThenSheCan exhibit features 3D-printed statues of contemporary women who have contributed to the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The 25 women will stand next to the statues that depict them from noon to 4 p.m. and visit with guests about their work. If you have ever wanted to learn about a day in the life of a rocket scientist, or ask an entomologist how she avoids being stung by the bugs she studies, Saturday is the perfect opportunity.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO