Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
‘Nayl-ed It': NY Yankees, Wives Get Last Laugh in Viral ‘Baby-Rocking’ Feud

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS, eliminating Cleveland from playoff contention. As the final out was made in the ninth inning, the ball ended up in the glove of New York infielder, Gleyber Torres. Normally, players who catch the final out of a given playoff series will raise their hands in the air, jump up-and-down, and begin to scream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Rodríguez Among Mariners Players Facing Injury Recovery

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will head into the offseason with four key players needing downtime or surgery to heal injuries, including AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez. Jerry Dipoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations, said Wednesday that Rodríguez broke his left pinkie during Game...
SEATTLE, WA
Colts Owner Irsay Says There’s “Merit to Remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

