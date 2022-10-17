Read full article on original website
Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees Beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New...
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Pads to open NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit another postseason home run — no surprise there — and then Kyle Schwarber topped him by launching a shot that amazed even his teammates. Harper hit his fourth homer this postseason and Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive that carried...
Brotherly Love? Not so Much Between Nolas During NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. Austin was a typical big brother, never letting his little brother win at anything they played. Aaron tagged along to all of Austin's football, basketball and baseball games. The...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Verlander Ks 11 to Lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander was laboring and needed 45 pitches to get through two innings, Astros manager Dusty Baker was worried he’d have to go to his bullpen early. Instead, the veteran ace buckled down and found a groove, striking out 11 in six strong innings...
‘Nayl-ed It': NY Yankees, Wives Get Last Laugh in Viral ‘Baby-Rocking’ Feud
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS, eliminating Cleveland from playoff contention. As the final out was made in the ninth inning, the ball ended up in the glove of New York infielder, Gleyber Torres. Normally, players who catch the final out of a given playoff series will raise their hands in the air, jump up-and-down, and begin to scream.
Drury, Padres Rally to Beat Nola, Phillies 8-5, Tie NLCS 1-1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The scrappy San Diego Padres, largely rebuilt at the trade deadline, are finding their identity at just the right time. In danger of heading to Philadelphia down 0-2 in the NL Championship Series, the Padres produced another huge rally in front of their rowdy fans to put some punch into the all-wild card matchup.
Rodríguez Among Mariners Players Facing Injury Recovery
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will head into the offseason with four key players needing downtime or surgery to heal injuries, including AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez. Jerry Dipoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations, said Wednesday that Rodríguez broke his left pinkie during Game...
This Minnesotan Can Start Losing Once His Favorite Teams Stop
In last week’s column, I wrote about a skin condition that was causing me to have a very red face. It has calmed a little, and that is a positive step in improving my overall appearance. I started another step the day I wrote that column just one week ago.
Colts Owner Irsay Says There’s “Merit to Remove” Snyder
NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
