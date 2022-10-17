The Dallas Cowboys hold a special place in many of our hearts. I think everyone can remember the very first game they went to a game or the first time they visited the new stadium, or the last time they were at Texas Stadium. Many remember when Jerry Jones fired Tom Landry, which caused my grandpa to stop being a Cowboys fan and never watch them again unless I begged to watch the game at Thanksgiving. I know so many people remember when Jerry fired Jimmy Johnson when the team was winning Super Bowls.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO