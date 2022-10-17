ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates

The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers Trade Rumor News

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trying to boost their offense before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Peter Bukowski), other general managers are "certain" the Packers are seeking help at wide receiver. Fowler suggested Chase Claypool as a possible target. Packers fans are dubious...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ

The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?

It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England. The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

‘Nayl-ed It': NY Yankees, Wives Get Last Laugh in Viral ‘Baby-Rocking’ Feud

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS, eliminating Cleveland from playoff contention. As the final out was made in the ninth inning, the ball ended up in the glove of New York infielder, Gleyber Torres. Normally, players who catch the final out of a given playoff series will raise their hands in the air, jump up-and-down, and begin to scream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Colts Owner Irsay Says There’s “Merit to Remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Tribute To Dads And The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys hold a special place in many of our hearts. I think everyone can remember the very first game they went to a game or the first time they visited the new stadium, or the last time they were at Texas Stadium. Many remember when Jerry Jones fired Tom Landry, which caused my grandpa to stop being a Cowboys fan and never watch them again unless I begged to watch the game at Thanksgiving. I know so many people remember when Jerry fired Jimmy Johnson when the team was winning Super Bowls.
DALLAS, TX
WBAY Green Bay

First professional American football player from Africa gets help from Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a long plane ride from Morocco, the first professional player of American football in Africa is in Green Bay. It is Fouzia Madhoundi’s mission to break down barriers for women in sports and fight against gender inequality. In Morocco, she was studying English at a university when she heard from a friend about a team that played American football. That’s where she found her passion for it.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

