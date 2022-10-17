Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Matt LaFleur Responds To Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts
Just about everyone on the Green Bay Packers said that their 3-2 start would be nothing to worry about if they beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Well, they lost to the Jets on Sunday - badly - and now Aaron Rodgers' chakras appear totally out of whack. Speaking...
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates
The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
Look: Erin Andrews Reveals 'Best Part' Of Sunday's Assignment
FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team was at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets game on Sunday. While the game was a fun one - for the Jets, anyway - it was not the best part of Erin Andrews' day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter...
NFL World Reacts To The Packers Trade Rumor News
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trying to boost their offense before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Peter Bukowski), other general managers are "certain" the Packers are seeking help at wide receiver. Fowler suggested Chase Claypool as a possible target. Packers fans are dubious...
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ
The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?
It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England. The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.
Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback Shot and Killed
Sad news from the NFL this week as a former NFL cornerback was shot and killed outside a bar. Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania as he was in the parking lot according to multiple reports. Dennard was only 32 years old at...
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Tom Brady’s Questionable Military Comment Leads to Mocking by Black Hawk Down Veteran
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is perpetually in the headlines. Such is the reality when living in the spotlight and being widely considered the greatest football player of all time. Lately, his life off the field has filled the tabloids due to marital issues. The 7-time Super Bowl champion...
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
‘Nayl-ed It': NY Yankees, Wives Get Last Laugh in Viral ‘Baby-Rocking’ Feud
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS, eliminating Cleveland from playoff contention. As the final out was made in the ninth inning, the ball ended up in the glove of New York infielder, Gleyber Torres. Normally, players who catch the final out of a given playoff series will raise their hands in the air, jump up-and-down, and begin to scream.
Colts Owner Irsay Says There’s “Merit to Remove” Snyder
NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
Marshon Lattimore’s Injury Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time
The Saints go into a short week as they face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. Surely, I don't need to exhaust the point of just how ridiculously injury-ridden the Saints are at the moment. Per usual. One such key player hobbled by injury is some cornerback you may have heard...
Check Out This Tribute To Dads And The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys hold a special place in many of our hearts. I think everyone can remember the very first game they went to a game or the first time they visited the new stadium, or the last time they were at Texas Stadium. Many remember when Jerry Jones fired Tom Landry, which caused my grandpa to stop being a Cowboys fan and never watch them again unless I begged to watch the game at Thanksgiving. I know so many people remember when Jerry fired Jimmy Johnson when the team was winning Super Bowls.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals
First professional American football player from Africa gets help from Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a long plane ride from Morocco, the first professional player of American football in Africa is in Green Bay. It is Fouzia Madhoundi’s mission to break down barriers for women in sports and fight against gender inequality. In Morocco, she was studying English at a university when she heard from a friend about a team that played American football. That’s where she found her passion for it.
