This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
City of Dallas Asking for Public Input on Updated Plan for Bicycle NetworkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check Out This Tribute To Dads And The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys hold a special place in many of our hearts. I think everyone can remember the very first game they went to a game or the first time they visited the new stadium, or the last time they were at Texas Stadium. Many remember when Jerry Jones fired Tom Landry, which caused my grandpa to stop being a Cowboys fan and never watch them again unless I begged to watch the game at Thanksgiving. I know so many people remember when Jerry fired Jimmy Johnson when the team was winning Super Bowls.
Colts Owner Irsay Says There’s “Merit to Remove” Snyder
NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Rips Off Dallas Cowboys Slogan Because He Sucks
The Philadelphia Eagles beat up on my Dallas Cowboys last Sunday night in a game that almost became a great comeback. Yet, overshadowing the loss, at least in my eyes, is what Philly head coach, Nick Sirianni said post-game. Former Cowboys coach, Jimmy Johnson coined the infamous saying, "How 'bout...
NFL investigating Eagles fan who ran onto field with players
Cameras captured the Eagles die-hard bursting through the tunnel with the Philly players ahead of kickoff for their Week 6 "Sunday Night Football" NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys. While it was certainly a bizarre start to the evening, the Eagles ended up remaining unbeaten with a clutch 26-17 victory over their rivals.
Black Friday Football is Here
Starting in the 2023 season, Amazon Prime Video will be hosting an NFL football game on "Black Friday" which is the day after Thanksgiving. The teams have not been decided yet but the time and date are already announced. The two teams that the NFL selects will play on Nov. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT. No one knows which teams will be playing in this game, but we do know that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are out of contention.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watched the the Texas Longhorns defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in person on Saturday.
Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback Shot and Killed
Sad news from the NFL this week as a former NFL cornerback was shot and killed outside a bar. Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania as he was in the parking lot according to multiple reports. Dennard was only 32 years old at...
Hear What Paul Schwartz Had To Say After Another Giants Victory
The New York Football Giants are somehow 5-1 and are off to an awesome start to their 2022 season. They are a legit football team and are by no means still considered a fluke. Daniel Jones is playing himself into a nice contract if he continues this level of play and the defense is for real. Julian Love had the big interception to seal it yesterday on Lamar Jackson on the Ravens. Defensive coordinator Don Wink Martindale deserves a ton of credit along with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The whole coaching staff has changed the culture and is winning football games against very good opponents. Could the Giants be a playoff team? I answer that in my quick take below from The Times Union:
Saints Final Injury Report, 4 Pro Bowlers Officially OUT, Starting QB Up in the Air
After losing a late lead in the closing minutes of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are attempting to quickly turn the page from defeat and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. In the loss to the Bengals, the Saints were shorthanded due...
Marshon Lattimore’s Injury Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time
The Saints go into a short week as they face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. Surely, I don't need to exhaust the point of just how ridiculously injury-ridden the Saints are at the moment. Per usual. One such key player hobbled by injury is some cornerback you may have heard...
Tom Brady’s Questionable Military Comment Leads to Mocking by Black Hawk Down Veteran
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is perpetually in the headlines. Such is the reality when living in the spotlight and being widely considered the greatest football player of all time. Lately, his life off the field has filled the tabloids due to marital issues. The 7-time Super Bowl champion...
Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?
It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England. The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.
13-Sec Boomerang Slams Chiefs Fan’s Troll Of Buffalo Bills
A few jabs at an opposing fanbase can always be fun, especially when you have history on your side. Kansas City Chiefs' fans had to feel particularly confident going into Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills, with their team being victorious in three of the last four meetings between the two AFC powerhouses. That confidence obviously only ballooned when Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Bills magical Super Bowl quest in a matter of 13 seconds last January. Well, sometimes over-confidence backfires.
Saints vs Cardinals Tuesday Injury Report
