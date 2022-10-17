ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

25 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in NoVA with Your Family

From trunk-or-treats to scary haunts, these Halloween activities will keep the entire family entertained this season. Happy almost Halloween! We’ve got 25 things to do for every member of the family. Teen-friendly events, an age group who can sometimes be overlooked on Halloween, are marked with “Great for teens.” Many events require tickets or registration, so check on those requirements before you head out the door. Happy haunting!
VIRGINIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023

On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Madeleine Proust bakery closes after just one year in Vienna

Another local French bakery has closed its doors for good, leaving the Tysons area with dwindling options for macrons, cookies and other Parisian desserts. Madeleine Proust shuttered on Oct. 1, only about a year after it first opened in Vienna’s Wolftrappe Shops at 448 Maple Ave East. The business didn’t provide an explanation for the closure but confirmed it would no longer be operating in any capacity after that date.
VIENNA, VA
theburn.com

Saigon Outcast closes permanently in Ashburn

Sad news for fans of the Saigon Outcast restaurant on Ashburn’s north side. Today, they announced they have closed their doors permanently. It was just over a week ago that the restaurant said it has closed for remodeling. And perhaps that was the intention, but now the decision has been made to remain closed.
ASHBURN, VA
spoonuniversity.com

5 Places to Eat With Your Parents in Georgetown

There is nothing college students love more than free food. So, the next time your parents take the journey to Georgetown, encourage them to treat you to one of these five delicious D.C. restaurants. It's like Georgetown's Family Weekend! (but without those school-provided boxed lunches). 1. Farmers Fishers Bakers. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating, and renovation is years away

Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating in a new facility report, and long-awaited renovations are still years away. Redevelopment of the aging site got shelved when the pandemic struck in 2020. The design phase for the $70 million project will get underway next year, as will a public engagement process to renovate the landscaping, plaza and garage structure at Market Square.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons

Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC

As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise

With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
LEESBURG, VA
Builder

Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community

Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

6 fun ideas for date nights in Montgomery County

It’s time to ditch the traditional dinner and a movie and try something new on date night. Montgomery County has plenty of unique date-night destinations whether it’s for a first date or an outing to escape the house and kids. Here are six fun date night ideas:. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Public Hearing on Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for November 7

A consolidated joint public hearing on a plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg (intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue) is scheduled for November 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the City Call Council Chambers, 31 South Summit Avenue. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
alxnow.com

Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow

Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

