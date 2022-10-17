Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
COVID-19 spread low across much of Kentucky as researchers monitor for emerging variants
Most Kentucky counties are at low levels of COVID-19 spread, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that includes new cases and hospitalizations. Meanwhile, researchers in Louisville continue to monitor COVID levels in wastewater samples to stay ahead of any spikes that could come as colder months approach.
WUKY
Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits beginning January 1
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that nearly 900,000 adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1st. As WUKY's Alan Lytle reports, the areas include dental services, hearing aids/care, and vision care. The governor said despite continual low statewide...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky children's hospitals reporting uptick in RSV cases ahead of winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Before the season’s peak, hospitals around Kentucky are reporting twice the number of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients than last year. Doctors say this is a growing problem that’s cause for some concern. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is seeing more RSV patients...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WTVQ
McDonald’s tests selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at 9 Kentucky locations
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up! Tuesday, the two companies announced McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations across the Louisville area. It is part of a small test for the companies. The select restaurants will carry...
spectrumnews1.com
Here's how Jefferson County Public Schools ranked in the latest Kentucky School Report Card
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, elementary, middle and high schools overall rated orange, the midpoint of KDE’s color-coded ranking system. But how did schools in Louisville fare?. What You Need To Know. Within JCPS, just 26% of economically disadvantaged...
lanereport.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: The Kentucky Humane Society
The Kentucky Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal adoption and welfare organization in Kentucky. Each year, the Kentucky Humane Society rescues and finds loving homes for thousands of dogs, cats and horses throughout Kentucky. These include animals impacted by natural disasters such as the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes that ravaged Western Kentucky last December.
wymt.com
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
'They're born without shoes': School report card highlights funding disparities across JCPS, teachers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the release of the Kentucky Department of Education's latest school report card, teachers in the state's biggest school district say their dip in average test scores doesn't tell the whole story. Some Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) educators tell WHAS11 the scores reflect socioeconomic disparities...
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
thelevisalazer.com
ACT NOW TO REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL DURING WINTER
ASHLAND, Ky. October 18, 2022 – Because the mild temperatures of fall will soon give way to cold weather, Kentucky Power wants to remind its customers that preparing now for winter can make a big difference in their electric bill. With prices on the rise for many essentials consumers rely on daily, the utility company says the cost of fuel needed to make electricity is no exception.
Inside Indiana Business
PharmaCord adding more jobs in southern Indiana
Jeffersonville-based PharmaCord LLC is continuing to grow its footprint in southern Indiana. The company, which provides patient support services for life sciences companies, says it plans to add 500 jobs at its Jeffersonville and Louisville facilities. PharmaCord’s platform is designed to help patients get access to prescriptions they need in...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Pattern Slowly Winds Down
Good Wednesday, folks. Our historic early season blast of winter weather continues across the region, but big changes are brewing for the weekend. That’s when temps get set to take off, just in time to enjoy the peak of those fall colors. Before we look ahead, let’s quickly review...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s county clerks deal with misinformation as election approaches
County clerk offices across Kentucky have seen a rise in open records requests ahead of the midterm elections, which they say have been fueled by conspiracy theories. Clerks are the frontlines of election security and administration in Kentucky, making sure balloting is accurate, safe and legal. Pulaski County Clerk Linda...
lite987whop.com
Ascend Elements receives federal grants
Ascend Elements has received federal grants to help expand their operations into Christian County, and further increase electric vehicle battery production in Kentucky and the nation. According to a news release, President Joe Biden announced the company has been approved for $480.5 million through two federal grants from the U.S....
WUKY
Election deniers are getting closer to winning offices in swing states. So how is Kentucky faring?
Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams – a Republican – found himself called out by name last month by My Pillow CEO and prominent election denier Mike Lindell, who urged his followers to “bombard” Adams’ office with requests. It was only the latest headache...
wdrb.com
Public service workers have 2 weeks of expanded eligibility left to apply for student debt forgiveness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of public service and nonprofit employees could still qualify for some payback with a program that will cancel thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Right now, public service workers have until the end of the month to apply for student loan forgiveness under a...
