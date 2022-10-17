ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WUKY

Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits beginning January 1

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that nearly 900,000 adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1st. As WUKY's Alan Lytle reports, the areas include dental services, hearing aids/care, and vision care. The governor said despite continual low statewide...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Nonprofit Spotlight: The Kentucky Humane Society

The Kentucky Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal adoption and welfare organization in Kentucky. Each year, the Kentucky Humane Society rescues and finds loving homes for thousands of dogs, cats and horses throughout Kentucky. These include animals impacted by natural disasters such as the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes that ravaged Western Kentucky last December.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds

Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

ACT NOW TO REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL DURING WINTER

ASHLAND, Ky. October 18, 2022 – Because the mild temperatures of fall will soon give way to cold weather, Kentucky Power wants to remind its customers that preparing now for winter can make a big difference in their electric bill. With prices on the rise for many essentials consumers rely on daily, the utility company says the cost of fuel needed to make electricity is no exception.
KENTUCKY STATE
Inside Indiana Business

PharmaCord adding more jobs in southern Indiana

Jeffersonville-based PharmaCord LLC is continuing to grow its footprint in southern Indiana. The company, which provides patient support services for life sciences companies, says it plans to add 500 jobs at its Jeffersonville and Louisville facilities. PharmaCord’s platform is designed to help patients get access to prescriptions they need in...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
kyweathercenter.com

Winter Pattern Slowly Winds Down

Good Wednesday, folks. Our historic early season blast of winter weather continues across the region, but big changes are brewing for the weekend. That’s when temps get set to take off, just in time to enjoy the peak of those fall colors. Before we look ahead, let’s quickly review...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky’s county clerks deal with misinformation as election approaches

County clerk offices across Kentucky have seen a rise in open records requests ahead of the midterm elections, which they say have been fueled by conspiracy theories. Clerks are the frontlines of election security and administration in Kentucky, making sure balloting is accurate, safe and legal. Pulaski County Clerk Linda...
KENTUCKY STATE
lite987whop.com

Ascend Elements receives federal grants

Ascend Elements has received federal grants to help expand their operations into Christian County, and further increase electric vehicle battery production in Kentucky and the nation. According to a news release, President Joe Biden announced the company has been approved for $480.5 million through two federal grants from the U.S....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

