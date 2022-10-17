ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Five takeaways OKC's loss to Minnesota in NBA season opener

MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-foot-6 Kenrich Williams guarded Karl-Anthony Towns. Aleksej Pokusevski, a stringbean of a center, matched up with Rudy Gobert. And Eugene Omoruyi, a nose guard in disguise, was the Thunder’s unlikely defensive answer off the bench.  The undersized Thunder did its best to confound the supersized Timberwolves, but Oklahoma City’s comeback fell short in what ended as a 115-108 Minnesota win on opening night in Minneapolis.  ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?

As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Collin Sexton nets 20 as new-look Jazz stun Nuggets

Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Lauri Markkanen added 17 as the Utah Jazz earned a stunning 123-102 season-opening win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Seven different Utah players scored in double figures to help this new era of Jazz basketball begin with a...
DENVER, CO
NBA

Postgame Report: Ja Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies past the Knicks in season opener

Ja Morant scored 34 points and Santi Aldama added 18 as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime at FedExForum Wednesday night. The game was tied at 112-112 with under a minute to play in overtime when Morant found an open Tyus Jones on the wing, where he knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. Evan Fournier had a look to tie the game from the corner as time expired, but the shot rimmed out, giving the Grizzlies a win in the season opener for the second-straight season.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy