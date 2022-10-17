Read full article on original website
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Five takeaways OKC's loss to Minnesota in NBA season opener
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-foot-6 Kenrich Williams guarded Karl-Anthony Towns. Aleksej Pokusevski, a stringbean of a center, matched up with Rudy Gobert. And Eugene Omoruyi, a nose guard in disguise, was the Thunder’s unlikely defensive answer off the bench. The undersized Thunder did its best to confound the supersized Timberwolves, but Oklahoma City’s comeback fell short in what ended as a 115-108 Minnesota win on opening night in Minneapolis. ...
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?
As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
Top 2023 NBA free agents: Kyrie Irving could lead the charge
The 2023 NBA free agent class could very well be among the most stacked in the history of the Association.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets prediction, picks, odds: How will Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. fare?
If you tuned into the NBA for the first time last season, you would be unfamiliar with many of the names and faces starting tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets lost two stars to injury last season with Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. Those...
Collin Sexton nets 20 as new-look Jazz stun Nuggets
Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Lauri Markkanen added 17 as the Utah Jazz earned a stunning 123-102 season-opening win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Seven different Utah players scored in double figures to help this new era of Jazz basketball begin with a...
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Postgame Report: Ja Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies past the Knicks in season opener
Ja Morant scored 34 points and Santi Aldama added 18 as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime at FedExForum Wednesday night. The game was tied at 112-112 with under a minute to play in overtime when Morant found an open Tyus Jones on the wing, where he knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. Evan Fournier had a look to tie the game from the corner as time expired, but the shot rimmed out, giving the Grizzlies a win in the season opener for the second-straight season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
'Sports Equinox' is here. All four major sports have games on Thursday.
The NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL seasons are all in alignment Thursday with a full slate of games, plus MLS, LPGA and college football action too.
