CNBC

Can one-star Amazon reviews for Yankee Candles actually predict the next Covid surge?

As bizarre as it might sound, there may actually be a connection between online candle reviews and the next wave of Covid-19. Initial claims about a link between Yankee Candle reviews on Amazon and a rise in cases of Covid were posted on Twitter and later explored on the platform during the Omicron surge in December 2021.
The Verge

Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores

Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
TechCrunch

Marc Lore on ‘upsetting’ Diapers.com sale: ‘Investors got scared off by Amazon’s attack’

“We sold out,” said Lore — who co-founded both Quidsi.com and Jet.com — at Disrupt 2022. “With Walmart, we were happy to sell; we saw that as a way to accelerate our vision,” said the billionaire of the 2016 sale of Jet.com to Walmart. The “Amazon situation was different. It was a forced situation. We did not want to sell,” Lore said onstage in conversation with TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden.
BBC

Amazon could pay UK shoppers £900m compensation

Amazon shoppers in the UK could receive a share of £900m in compensation, once a legal claim is submitted against the technology giant. The proposed claim alleges the company breached competition law and caused customers to pay higher prices. It is being led by consumer-rights champion Julie Hunter, who...

