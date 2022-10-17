Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect
Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
whopam.com
Plea entered by man charged in July shooting incident
A plea was entered in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning by one of the suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment as part of a...
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
Tennessee man faces additional charges after allegedly shooting at FBI agents
A Clarksville, Tennessee, man is facing additional federal charges stemming from an incident where he's accused of shooting at federal agents.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A report of a man acting strange on West 9th Street at Bethel Street in Hopkinsville led to drug charges for a Hopkinsville man Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Robert King was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech when officers arrived just after 5 pm. He reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged after drugs were found during a warrant arrest on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located illegal drugs inside the residence while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 41-year-old Robert King. After a search of...
whopam.com
Man takes plea deal for 2021 shooting incident
The man accused of firing a gun at a vehicle occupied by five people in November of last year accepted a plea deal Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling explained the agreement for 21-year old John Vause of Hopkinsville, with his five first-degree wanton endangerment counts amended to second degree and combining with a count of tampering with evidence. Each count comes with a one year sentence and they would be served concurrently.
WSMV
Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
WSMV
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
fox17.com
Sumner County woman convicted of killing newborn twins gets new trial
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins will get a new trial. Lindsey Lowe is now free until a new bond is set. Back in 2011, Lowe's parents called police after finding the body of one of her newborns hidden in her room.
westkentuckystar.com
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police
The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
Deandre Conway Arrested Saturday For Fatal Shooting of Terry Farmer
October 15, 2022 – Deandre Conway, 23, was booked a short time ago on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant for the death of Terry Farmer Thursday night. He was located this morning on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville and was arrested by TITANS detectives. Conway was identified as the...
WSMV
Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Credit card thefts suspects caught on camera at local business
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they have surveillance video of two men using several stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. Officers say the man in red used the cards, while the other male stood by. A man reported his credit cards had been stolen while...
lite987whop.com
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon Sheriff Warns Citizens Of Scam Involving Internet Router
Lyon County law enforcement is warning citizens about a scam after a Lyon County citizen lost his identity and $2,000. According to Sheriff Brent White, this scam is being repeated against Lyon County citizens as this was the fourth report in 2022. He says the scam involves a victim using an internet router in their home — usually an AT&T brand — and a “bad actor” remoting in via the router to control the victim’s computer. He said the actor will then display a message on the screen which appears legitimate — usually with a Microsoft logo — and then instructs the victim to call a phone number because they have detected suspicious activity with the victim’s computer. Once you call the number, Sheriff White says the victim is instructed to allow a ruse actor to remote into their computer. Once they gain access, he says they immediately locate bank information if the victim uses remote banking and tells the victim there are suspicious hackers attempting to take their money.
lite987whop.com
Joseph Allen Ferrell
(Age 54, of Elkton) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
