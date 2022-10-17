Lyon County law enforcement is warning citizens about a scam after a Lyon County citizen lost his identity and $2,000. According to Sheriff Brent White, this scam is being repeated against Lyon County citizens as this was the fourth report in 2022. He says the scam involves a victim using an internet router in their home — usually an AT&T brand — and a “bad actor” remoting in via the router to control the victim’s computer. He said the actor will then display a message on the screen which appears legitimate — usually with a Microsoft logo — and then instructs the victim to call a phone number because they have detected suspicious activity with the victim’s computer. Once you call the number, Sheriff White says the victim is instructed to allow a ruse actor to remote into their computer. Once they gain access, he says they immediately locate bank information if the victim uses remote banking and tells the victim there are suspicious hackers attempting to take their money.

