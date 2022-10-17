Read full article on original website
Futurity
Exercise can modify fat tissue in people with obesity
Research suggests that exercise can favorably modify fat tissue just beneath the skin in ways that can improve metabolic health—even without weight loss. Exercise is one of the first strategies used to treat obesity-related health problems like type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular disease, but scientists don’t understand exactly how it works to improve metabolic health.
MedicalXpress
Adjusting diet can help women through menopause
Altering diet can reduce unfavorable health changes associated with menopause such as blood sugar control and cholesterol levels. The research, published in eBioMedicine, is from PREDICT which is the largest study of its kind and explores menopause affects day-to-day metabolism. The study involved scientists from King's, the personalized nutrition company ZOE, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
Medical News Today
The link between depression and weight changes and how to manage
Depression can cause weight changes, which may be due to physical changes in the body as a result of depression itself, side effects of antidepressants, or changes in appetite and relationship to food. There is a close link between depression and weight changes, which can work both ways. Drastic changes...
MedicalXpress
Weight change in early Parkinson's disease may be tied to changes in thinking skills
People who gain or lose weight soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease may be more likely to have changes in their thinking skills than people who maintain their weight, according to a study published in the October 19, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Early weight loss is a common...
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
technologynetworks.com
New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting
From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eight Ways to Lose Belly Fat
Many people find that, as they get older, their midsection expands in size. This extra weight is often called a “spare tire” or a “muffin top,” and it can be frustrating to deal with, especially if you find that your waistband increasingly becomes tighter over time. Even if you’re not overly concerned about how the extra weight looks, it’s important to know that a larger waistline is linked with a higher risk of health issues, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, some types of cancer, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Plus, you may be more likely to have sleep apnea and joint pain, thanks to the excess weight.
Healthy living habits include eating dinner earlier — it may also help keep weight down
The time you eat dinner in the evening significantly affects how many calories you burn during the day, your appetite and your adipose — or fat — tissue in your body, according to a study done by Harvard Medical School investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The...
MedicineNet.com
Cheating on Keto: Effects and Recovery
Because the keto diet is very restrictive, it can be tempting to cheat and indulge in the occasional high-carb food. Learn about whether cheating on keto is allowed and how it can affect ketosis. What is a ketogenic diet?. The ketogenic or keto diet is a low-carb, moderate protein, high-fat...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Weight Loss Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission With Lower Body Weight
Remission of type 2 diabetes — having normal blood glucose levels without taking any glucose-lowering medications — was found to be highly likely among adults whose body weight fell in the normal-weight to slightly overweight range and who lost 10% of their body weight, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and described in an article at Healio.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Weight Training Plus Aerobic Exercise Linked to Greater Longevity
Combining weight training with aerobic exercise (cardio) is linked to greater longevity than either form of physical activity by itself, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Weight training is a specific category of strength training, also known as resistance training, using weights for...
scitechdaily.com
Groundbreaking Discovery of “Special” Muscle That Can Promote Fat Burning While Sitting
The ‘Soleus Pushup’ is a metabolic innovation that rivals any therapeutic approach. A groundbreaking discovery from the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little” is set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: Though only 1% of your body weight, the soleus muscle in the calf, if activated correctly, can do big things to significantly enhance the metabolic health in the rest of your body.
icytales.com
9 Best Tips On How To Lose Face Fat
As you have come here searching for how to lose face fat, we can clearly understand that you are struggling with your face fat. In this era of Snapchat and Instagram, your face fat can become one of our biggest insecurities, which may harm your mental health. Not only mental...
What Dietitians Want Everyone To Know About Using Laxatives for Weight Loss
Ask any dietitian or doctor about the best way to lose weight and they’re sure to hit you with the advice you knew was coming: Eat healthy and exercise. But what if that doesn’t seem to be working or you’re trying to lose weight quickly for an event that’s only a couple of weeks away?
healio.com
Any weight-loss strategy lowers risk for type 2 diabetes for adults with obesity
Adults with obesity — but not those with normal weight — who try to lose weight lower their risk for developing type 2 diabetes regardless of weight-loss strategy, according to study findings published in PLOS Medicine. In findings from three U.S. cohorts, adults with normal weight who attempted...
artofhealthyliving.com
How To Aid Weight Loss In A Healthy Way
Weight loss is something that many find themselves doing in their lifetime. That fast metabolism that many often are graced with from a young age quickly depletes as adulthood comes around. For some, they’re fortunate enough to have a great metabolism regardless. However, that often seems to be a rare...
Study Shows HIIT Exercise And Intermittent Fasting May Benefit Women Who Want To Reduce Fat
Intermittent fasting can help you burn fat by restricting the number of hours you eat daily (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can help you lose fat, lower blood sugar, and improve your aerobic capacity through its quick bursts of intense exercise (via Healthline). What if both these methods were combined in a weight-loss program? A recent study in Cell Metabolism looked at just that.
