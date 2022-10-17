ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Byrdie

I Tried the Super Glossy Lipstick Lady Gaga Wore on Tour—And I'm Obsessed

TikTok has convinced me to try many beauty products, from primers to perfumes. However, there's one product that has piqued my interest more than most: Haus Labs' Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer. The liquid lipstick's main draw is that it dries super glossy (think: ultra-shiny latex lips) and doesn't budge once you apply it.
Byrdie

Charlotte Tilbury Foundation Review—Which of the 4 Formulas Is Best for You?

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I love a good foundation—that blank canvas to try any contour technique or blush shade imaginable—in a range of finishes and coverages to mix it up each day. And if I had to pick one favorite foundation brand, it would hands down be Charlotte Tilbury. (Trust a redhead to create foundations for people of the pale persuasion.) The qualities of each product check all my boxes and each launch gets better than the last.
Byrdie

Iota Is Bringing Nutritional Bodycare to the Masses

Many of us place a particular emphasis on our facial skincare routine, meticulously layering on serums and moisturizers in the morning and night. However, we often forget to extend that same care to our skin below the neck. Iota, a nutritional body care brand—this, according to the brand, means they focus on the skin’s pH, microbiome, et al—aims to bring greater awareness to comprehensive skin health.
Byrdie

Aftershave vs. Cologne: The Byrdie Boy Guide to Finding Your Scent

Determining a signature fragrance is a lot like accepting someone as your soulmate: When you know, you know. “Fragrance is so visceral—you often know if you love it or hate it very quickly and can't quite put your finger on why,” says Dana Schmitt, a perfumer at Givaudan. But how do you arrive at that point? As in what smells good to you, and which of those chosen smells should be included in your signature fragrance? After all, a signature scent plays several key roles: it captures your essence and helps form your identity; it enters the room before you and tells your story in the enigmatic way only a fragrance can. “To wear a perfume is to communicate invisibly, and your signature scent tells exactly what you want it to say about you,” says Catharina Bergelin, co-founder of 19-69. Kilian Hennessy, founder of the renowned Kilian Paris fragrance house, shared a similar sentiment: “To me, in general, fragrances serve a lot of functions. It can be to feel protected, to feel confident, to comfort.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy