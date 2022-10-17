Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
The latest from governor's races: Why Wisconsin is so close, Michigan prepares for debate
Michigan Public Radio's Rick Pluta joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to describe how gun rights have been a hot-button issue in the Michigan governor's race, along with abortion rights and inflation. Washington Post reporter Patrick Marley covers politics in Wisconsin and joins Here & Now's host Anthony Brooks to...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State says disrupters a ‘top concern’ on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office and county clerks are aware of possible disrupters on Election Day planning to cause problems but says a plan is in place to make sure it doesn't happen. Benson spoke with FOX 2's Tim Skubick on...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson promises plan to deal with disruptors on Election Day
Michigan's Secretary of State oversees the security of many things - including the right to vote. Jocelyn Benson promises that, if whispers about plans to disrupt people's right to vote come to fruition, a plan is in place.
wdet.org
Michigan election officials prepare for flood of absentee ballots as return deadline nears
Absentee ballots continue to trickle into Michigan clerks’ offices — and are still outpacing the previous midterm election in 2018. Over 1.6 million ballots have been sent out, and 430,000 ballots have been returned. That’s about double the number from four years ago. The final day to...
Whitmer lead over Dixon shrinks in new survey of Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) lead over Republican Tudor Dixon in the state’s gubernatorial race has narrowed in a new poll. The Cygnal poll, which was commissioned by The White Law Firm and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, found Whitmer leading Dixon by 5 points, 49 to 44 percent.
AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties
Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties. In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WLUC
Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed. It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:. Establish a...
Roll Call Online
In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways
Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
abc12.com
New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor. 48.7% chose Democrat...
What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:
MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
Michigan’s declining college enrollment trend continues with poor fall 2022 showing
Michigan colleges have posted the nation’s steepest enrollment decline by percentage this fall semester, according to data released Thursday. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a data update for fall 2022 on Oct. 20, showing that Michigan saw its overall college enrollment fall 4.1% this fall compared to fall 2021.
Republicans still waiting on advertising cavalry for Tudor Dixon
Wednesday morning the Republican Governors Association will unveil a new ad for gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. What won’t accompany the new ad, however, is any new money to broadcast it on Michigan airwaves. Instead, RGA spokesperson Chris Gustafson said, they’ll be taking airtime currently used to run a different...
bridgemi.com
Who will control the Michigan Legislature? This year, Democrats have a shot
There’s a lot of political contests to keep tabs on in Michigan, but don’t sleep on state legislative races. Michigan has had a Republican trifecta over 14 of the last 30 years, controlling the executive branch and both legislative chambers. Democrats never controlled all branches over that time.
Ballot preprocessing too late to speed up results, Michigan officials say
Even though Republican lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a last-minute deal to give Michigan clerks a head start on absentee ballot processing, scattered acceptance means election results won’t come faster this November. “The reality is the bill came so close to the election,” Michigan Department of State spokesperson...
Changes to Michigan’s 72-hour deer kill reporting laws shot down – for now
Those who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours of its happening will still face the possibility of fines or even jail time after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a bill looking to reverse course on the issue. But the author of that legislation said she’s willing to try...
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
WWMTCw
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Proposal 1 aims to shake up Michigan government, but for better or worse?
Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
Comments / 2