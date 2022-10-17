ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties

Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties.  In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Roll Call Online

In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways

Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
abc12.com

New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor. 48.7% chose Democrat...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
