Keith McNally may not be done filleting James Corden just yet, despite the two seemingly squashing the beef last week. Their feud began over allegations Corden treated restaurateur McNally’s staff poorly at his restaurant Balthazar, which led to him being temporarily banned from the NYC eatery. After Corden took to The New York Times to say he hasn’t “done anything wrong, on any level,” restaurateur McNally shot back on Instagram. “Was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers?” McNally wrote. “If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong,” he added. McNally said he’s willing to not only put out the fire, but allow Corden to “eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years” if he apologizes to the servers he allegedly insulted. Corden has yet to cook up a response of his own at this time.Read it at Instagram

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO