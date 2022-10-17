Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
blockworks.co
ShapeShift DAO Releases Decentralized Mobile App
The DAO’s app will connect DeFi but doesn’t quell fears of regulation. The decentralized trading platform ShapeShift is releasing a mobile app connecting chains and assets from across DeFi. ShapeShift’s app connects DeFi wallets and tokens with a seamless interface. But some fear regulation — rather than technology...
blockworks.co
New Fidelity Plans Suggest Ether’s Non-security Status Is Here to Stay
Fidelity Digital Assets said it will allow institutional investors to trade ether by the end of October. Fidelity’s digital assets division is planning to roll out ether trading to institutional clients by month’s end, one signal the firm thinks the SEC will maintain its stance that cryptocurrencies are commodities, not securities.
Elon Musk says he thinks there will be a recession until the spring of 2024, soon after he slammed the Fed's rate hikes
The technology billionaire responded to a Twitter user asking him how long a recession will last. "Just guessing, but probably until spring of '24."
blockworks.co
How Twitter Helped Avert a Critical Exploit
A Twitter user has helped avert a potential exploit after publicly flagging a vulnerability in BitBTC’s Optimism bridge — the latest such near-miss amidst a year full of “successful” thefts. Lee Bousfield, a tech lead at Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum — PlasmaPower0 on Twitter — published...
blockworks.co
Binance Unintentionally Delegated 13.2 Million UNI Tokens
“There has been a misunderstanding of what has happened,” a Binance spokesperson said. Crypto exchange Binance unintentionally — and improperly — delegated 13.2 million Uniswap (UNI) tokens to its own wallet. Uniswap founder Hayden Adams said on Twitter yesterday that Binance had delegated 13 million UNI tokens...
blockworks.co
Law Firm Drops Kyle Roche Following Ava Labs Exposé Fallout
Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced. Embattled lawyer Kyle Roche is facing the consequences of secret video recordings in which he said crypto developer Ava Labs paid him to harm competitors via class-action lawsuits. “Kyle Roche is no...
blockworks.co
Walmart CTO Weighs in on the Role of Crypto Disruption
“Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact,” says Suresh Kumar, the CTO of Walmart. The chief technology officer of the world’s largest retailer thinks crypto lies abreast three areas of technological disruption: product discovery, payment and delivery. In comments to the Yahoo Finance All Markets...
blockworks.co
South Africa Defines Crypto as Financial Product
The definition could widen the adoption of crypto across a nation whose population exceeds four million. South Africa’s primary markets regulator formally established legal definitions for cryptoassets on Wednesday, joining other nations on the continent in their efforts to increase industry oversight. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued...
blockworks.co
Celestia Raises $55 Million for New Modular Blockchain
Modular blockchains, as opposed to monolithic blockchains, are, in theory, highly scalable because of their segmented nature. Blockchain scaling startup Celestia has raised $55 million in a push to bolster its Web3 development aims. The round is earmarked for creating a modular blockchain network, Celestia said Wednesday. The round was...
blockworks.co
Web3 Watch: Rarible Revamps Marketplace, ApeCoin DAO Adds Bug Bounty
A new Twitter feature enables NFT marketplaces to embed NFTs with tweets. “What is an NFT?” is the Internet’s most Googled NFT question. It is searched an average of 948,000 times each month around the world, CoinGecko research has revealed. The second-most-searched NFT question is: “How do you create an NFT?” — Googled an average of 287,000 times per month.
blockworks.co
Banks Are Future Access Points for Crypto Market, Execs Say
More regulatory clarity is needed before financial institutions jump fully into the segment, according to Digital Asset Summit panelists. Banks have come around on crypto during the last year, Fidelity Digital Asset Management Head Chris Tyrer said, adding that the institutions are “the future access points” for the market.
blockworks.co
Coinbase CEO To Sell 2% of His COIN To ‘Fund Scientific Research’
Analysts give the exchange a moderate buy rating with a price target of $149 per share, more than double its current value. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong intends to sell 2% of his stake in the cryptocurrency exchange to “fund scientific research and companies,” he announced on Twitter. Per...
