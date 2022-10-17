A new Twitter feature enables NFT marketplaces to embed NFTs with tweets. “What is an NFT?” is the Internet’s most Googled NFT question. It is searched an average of 948,000 times each month around the world, CoinGecko research has revealed. The second-most-searched NFT question is: “How do you create an NFT?” — Googled an average of 287,000 times per month.

17 HOURS AGO