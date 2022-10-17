ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Haze in Lawrence attributed to controlled burn in Topeka

The Douglas County Consolidated Fire District 1 reports that a controlled burn near Forbes Field in Topeka is responsible for the smoke seen across Lawrence Thursday afternoon. The fire department reported in a post on social media that the controlled grass fire is several hundred acres. The post said that...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Head-on collision on K-10 seriously injures Lawrence woman

A Lawrence woman was taken by helicopter to a Kansas City-area hospital Tuesday after a head-on collision on Kansas Highway 10. Around 7:05 a.m., two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection of Bob Billings Parkway and K-10, according to a social media post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of Kansas gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Kansas man dies after car crashes into trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car crashed into a trailer in Anderson County. The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169, where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fredonia man shot west of Emporia

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man dies after rear-ending pickup truck's trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 30-year-old man from Welda, Kansas died Monday night after rear-ending a pickup truck's trailer as it was turning. Dakota Kirkland was driving north in a Ford Escort behind a truck and trailer on U.S. 169 shortly before 5 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the truck slowed to turn left onto SW Missouri Road and Kirkland crashed into the back of the trailer Hartman was pulling.
WELDA, KS
WIBW

Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash

WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
TOPEKA, KS

