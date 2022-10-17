Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Haze in Lawrence attributed to controlled burn in Topeka
The Douglas County Consolidated Fire District 1 reports that a controlled burn near Forbes Field in Topeka is responsible for the smoke seen across Lawrence Thursday afternoon. The fire department reported in a post on social media that the controlled grass fire is several hundred acres. The post said that...
LJWORLD
Head-on collision on K-10 seriously injures Lawrence woman
A Lawrence woman was taken by helicopter to a Kansas City-area hospital Tuesday after a head-on collision on Kansas Highway 10. Around 7:05 a.m., two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection of Bob Billings Parkway and K-10, according to a social media post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
LJWORLD
2 men accused of stealing 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto
Two Kansas City men have been charged with burglary after allegedly using a truck to break into and steal 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto, according to the Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office. Deldrick Bryant, 19, and Benjamin Custis, 19, both of Kansas City, Kansas, face...
KCTV 5
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
KAKE TV
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of Kansas gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Fredonia man shot west of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
KAKE TV
Kansas man ordered to pay $120K after sales tax violations
A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers' Sales Tax Act.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
WIBW
Man fleeing police at over 100 mph charged in crash that killed 2 people in KCMO
A man is charged with killing two people in a high-speed crash in downtown KCMO. Jose Angel Vega, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, for the incident that happened on Oct. 2.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating man wanted for eluding police
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help on Thursday locating a man wanted for eluding police. Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, has two warrants for failure to appear in court to face felony and misdemeanor charges of eluding police from two separate incidents in 2021, according to a post on social media from the office.
LJWORLD
HERE apartment, retail complex near KU football stadium files plans to reduce parking by about 260 spaces
Some people worry about the day robots take over the world. Not me. I’m ready for a robot to do all my parallel parking, for instance. There was a brief time period in Lawrence where it looked like something along those lines might happen. Perhaps you remember the futuristic...
2 found killed after welfare check at Kansas City apartment
Kansas City police found two people dead at an apartment near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road after conducting a welfare check.
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
