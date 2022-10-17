Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHBS
Historic cold air settles in tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase
A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
Rogers Fire Department responds to early morning duplex fire
Rogers Fire Department responded to an early morning duplex fire that started Thursday morning on Oct. 20 at approximately 4 a.m.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
5newsonline.com
The Witches Ride is coming to downtown Fort Smith
The event will benefit several non-profits. Dress up like a witch, decorate a bicycle and you're in. Daren visits with organizers about what's all involved.
talkbusiness.net
Benton County home price average tops $400K through September
The average price of each home sale in Northwest Arkansas continues to skyrocket. Benton County’s average home sale price through the first nine months of 2022 reached $401,950. That’s up 16.3% from $345,463 through September last year. Washington County’s average home sale price through September was $361,971, up 15.8% year-over-year from $312,467.
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
USACE cautions of low water levels at Beaver Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is cautioning boaters of low water levels at Beaver Lake.
Fayetteville City Council tables plan for mix-use space in downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, the Fayetteville City Council met for almost five hours. Nearly three of those hours were spent discussing a letter of intent for a mix-use building. The item would authorize the mayor to sign a letter of intent to enter a public-private partnership with Reindl Properties,...
KHBS
Best friend talks about deaths of two Fort Smith teenagers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cadence Smoot, 19, was best friends with Sophia Smith and Lillian Jones, who are cousins. On Saturday, both of the 18-year-old young women were found dead inside a family member's home in Fort Smith. "It has stripped away so much from me in just a...
KHBS
Opportunity to meet candidates running in Eureka Springs
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Voters have the opportunity to meet candidates running for office in Eureka Springs Thursday evening. The Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates event at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. It is located at 207 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
Comments / 0