Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Historic cold air settles in tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase

A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Benton County home price average tops $400K through September

The average price of each home sale in Northwest Arkansas continues to skyrocket. Benton County’s average home sale price through the first nine months of 2022 reached $401,950. That’s up 16.3% from $345,463 through September last year. Washington County’s average home sale price through September was $361,971, up 15.8% year-over-year from $312,467.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Best friend talks about deaths of two Fort Smith teenagers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cadence Smoot, 19, was best friends with Sophia Smith and Lillian Jones, who are cousins. On Saturday, both of the 18-year-old young women were found dead inside a family member's home in Fort Smith. "It has stripped away so much from me in just a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Opportunity to meet candidates running in Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Voters have the opportunity to meet candidates running for office in Eureka Springs Thursday evening. The Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates event at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. It is located at 207 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
SPRINGDALE, AR

