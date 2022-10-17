Read full article on original website
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. South Carolina predictions
The Texas A&M football team is on the road yet again this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. It is the first A&M game all season in which neither team is ranked, though. The Maroon and White are undefeated against South Carolina, having won...
No. 6 Aggie Golf Takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will seek to close out its fall schedule on a high note against a strong field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course. Representing the Aggies at the...
Texas A&M and #21 South Carolina end in 1-1 draw
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie soccer team and South Carolina ended in a 1-1 draw Thursday night in Columbia. This is the Aggies fourth tie of the year making their record 8-5-4. Texas A&M got on the board in the 20th minute with an own goal by South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks were able to even up the score in the second half.
No. 14 Aggies Travel to Face-off Against Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads to Austin to compete in a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
A&M Consolidated chasing playoff berth Friday versus East View
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lee Fedora and his A&M Consolidated Tigers (6-1, 4-0) stayed perfect in district competition following a 39-15 win over Leander on the road last week. Friday night A&M Consolidated returns to the friendly confines of Tiger Field to host Georgetown East View. The Patriots (0-7,...
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Broadcast for the game will also be on 1620/94.5 WTAW, Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com. A&M...
College Station focused on Georgetown with playoff spot up for grabs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is coming off a battle of District 11-5A Division I unbeatens last week following a double overtime 27-24 win over Leander Glenn (5-2, 3-1). The win keeps the 3rd ranked Cougars (6-1, 4-0 in district) in the hunt for a district championship.
Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
No. 2 Burton and Runge is back on
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Burton (7-0, 4-0 in district) and Runge (1-6, 0-3 in district) will now play on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium in Snook after some further discussions. Tuesday various media outlets were reporting that Runge had cancelled the game, but Burton head coach Jason Hodde told KBTX Sports Wednesday afternoon that “Runge Athletic Director Max Wright reached out to me today and said they are going to finish out their season and will be in Snook on Friday night to play us.”
Rollins falls in ITA Texas Regional Final
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament. Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.
Rudder still seeking first district win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first district win. They’re coming off a 51-3 loss against 6th ranked Lake Creek. Rudder dropped to 2-5 on the season, but their previous two district games were close. Those games included an overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated and a two score loss to Huntsville.
A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs. Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs. Rudder got...
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
Iola volleyball takes down Normangee in top ten showdown
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Iola volleyball team beat No. 10 Normangee 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs are in second place in the District 22-2A standings, while the Lady Panthers are in third. Iola will play its final district game on...
Classroom Champion: Andrew Elmore from Franklin High School
FRAANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports Classroom Champion of the week is Andrew Elmore. The Franklin High School senior has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks 2nd in his class. Andrew is a member of the National Honor Society, Mobile Library for Roland Reynolds Elementary, and is also a flag football coach. Even with a full plate academically and athletically, Andrew still finds time to support those around him.
2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
Lace up your sneakers for the St. Nick Fun Run
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever considered running a 5 or 10 kilometer race for a good cause, now is the time to start training for it. Hosted by St. Thomas Early Learning Center, the St. Nick Fun Run is about the celebration of St. Nick’s legacy of generosity towards all, especially children. It is also about continuing that generosity to those in our community who would like to be a part of the St. Thomas school, but cannot afford to do so.
Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.
