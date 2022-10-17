Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Community Pride Days are Oct. 20-22
SAFFORD — The towns of Pima and Thatcher, City of Safford and Graham County are teaming for Community Pride Days this month. During Community Pride Days, which will run Oct. 20-22, residents are entitled to one free load of residential trash at the landfill. No hazardous materials will be accepted.
gilavalleycentral.net
Vicki Ann Wilkinson
If life is measured by love shared, Vicki Ann Wilkinson, broke the bank. Her generous, vibrant spirit was formed at the base of Graham Mountain in Safford, Arizona, where she grew up singing and dancing with her father, Victor, and brother, Brandt, and canning jam and bread and butter pickles with her mother, Beth.
gilavalleycentral.net
$12K for EAC scholarships courtesy of Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation presented the Eastern Arizona College Foundation with $12,000 for scholarships Tuesday. “Every one of the dollars is going to full-ride scholarships, except the smaller ones — the $500 and $700,” said Lupe Munoz. The funds were raised at the eighth...
gilavalleycentral.net
Open house, art sale to help Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry
SAFFORD — An IreneSophia Art sale will assist those needing help with groceries this month. Artist Irene Schmoller will open her house Saturday as a fund-raiser for Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry. Available for purchase will be hand-woven natural fiber scarves, towels, table linens and baby blankets; plus...
gilavalleycentral.net
Linda Dale Olsen
Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on September 25th, 2022, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on January 2nd, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School. After graduating high school, she married Rocky Shelton in 1976 and had three children together. They lived in Farmington, New Mexico, and then made their home in a suburb of Tyler, Texas. Linda loved to cook and grill for her family, loved Asian food and fortune cookies – but she superstitiously made someone else read her fortune aloud! She was also quite the handywoman and could fix just about anything. Linda is survived by her three children, Melanie Zied (Adeb), Clint, and Cody; her mother, Elidia Olsen, brothers Wade (Carrie), West (Brenda), and Clay; her sister Wendy John (Jace); and grandchildren Omer Zied, Kasim Zied, Ali Zied, and Dayton. A short committal service for Linda’s urn will be held on Saturday, November 5th, at 11 am, at the Charles C. Olsen plot in the old section of the Safford Cemetery. She’ll be laid to rest next to her father.
gilavalleycentral.net
Armida C. Polanco
Our beloved Armida C. Polanco “Nana”, age 75, of Solomon AZ, entered into rest in the morning hours of October 5, 2022, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by loved ones. Armida was born on March 24th, 1947, in Ensenada Baja, California. She is the eldest...
gilavalleycentral.net
Edna Jeanette Filleman
Our beloved Edna Jeanette Filleman was born to George Irven & Dorothy Pace on May 1, 1934 in Clifton, Arizona. In 1951 Edna married Charles Scott with whom they had one son Edward. Edna worked for Phelps Dodge in data processing until retiring in 1994. In 1969 she met &...
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham Citizens Voice Concern Over Outside Dark Money Group
SAFFORD — Today, a coalition of local citizens, business, and community leaders from across Graham County spoke up in support of Prop 401, a voter referendum that confirms the prior zoning decision of the Graham County Board of Supervisors. The effort is to ensure that hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of tax revenue stay right here in Graham County. The only reason that this referendum exists is due to the efforts of a man, George Khalaf, who had his campaign finance “dark money” practices questioned by media this summer.
gilavalleycentral.net
County P&Z recommends denial of code change for marijuana growing
SAFFORD — Despite expressing a desire to update the county’s zoning code, the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend denial of a change to the code. As continued from last month’s meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request from Geronimo property...
gilavalleycentral.net
Morenci’s Sanchez sets school record; earns Doherty Medallion
PHOENIX, Ariz. – October 18, 2022 – The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Week 9 Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallions™. Five players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, October 14, 2022: Austin Johnston (Sr. WR – Eastmark); Elijah Paige (Sr. OL – Pinnacle); Tristen Sanchez (Jr. DL/TE – Morenci); Richard Stallworth (Sr. QB – Yuma Catholic); and Gavin Thrower (Sr. RB/LB – Poston Butte).
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham County property taxes due Nov. 1
SAFFORD — Mary Bingham, Graham County Treasurer, now has the 2022 property assessment and tax roll in her possession for tax collection. First half taxes are delinquent after November 1st. Interest accrues at a rate of 16% per year pro-rated monthly. If the full year tax is paid on or before January 3, 2023, no interest is charged.
Comments / 0