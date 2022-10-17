Read full article on original website
KEYT
Clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend…
Warm temperatures are being felt in most areas in Southern California this afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the region through Wednesday evening!. While conditions will be warm on Thursday, an area of low pressure will start to slowly approach from the west. Highs will trend about five to ten degrees cooler near the coasts and about two to four degrees cooler in inland on Thursday.
fox5sandiego.com
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect for San Diego
(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season
The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season. You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below. The post Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast
LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
California woman wins $4.2 million on Mega Millions
California has a new millionaire. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons in Fresno over the summer. Her jackpot: $4.2 million. “I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered […]
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
Magic of Lights Illuminates the Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club
Magic of Lights Illuminates the Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club This Holiday Season. Empire Polo Club Will Host the Coachella Valley Debut Of this Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular November 18, 2022 Through January 1, 2023. This event is priced per carload and tickets are on sale now for as low as $15 during the limited time early access.
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
localemagazine.com
7 Farm-to-Fork Restaurants We Love in Greater Palm Springs
This Culinary Scene Is Full of Fresh Ingredients and Innovative Dishes. The desert is a unique place with an eclectic and sometimes eccentric personality. The thriving culinary scene is much the same–the ingredients at the freshest and most innovative restaurants in the Coachella Valley change with the seasons. With a growing culinary scene focused on locally farmed foods and sustainability, these restaurants are raising the bar for what fresh means. We’ve rounded up our favorite farm-to-fork restaurants to satisfy your belly and nourish your body!
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
nypressnews.com
NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted small plane in restricted airspace near Biden speech in California
An F-16 fighter jet, under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD region, intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking. The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president’s event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away.
Fontana Herald News
Hundreds of Inland Empire students explore manufacturing jobs at Chaffey College InTech Center in Fontana
Citrus High School junior Steven Perez hasn’t decided what career path he wants to pursue just yet. But after touring the Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana on Friday, he picked up a few more options. He and his classmate, Sierra Aceves, joined their construction class at the center...
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
solarpowerworldonline.com
1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California
Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
NBC Bay Area
Why California Wildfire Activity Had Major Drop
The California wildfire season this year is looking much different than the past several years. Last year, 2.5 million acres burned and so far this year just 366,000. While we still have this month and November to get through, which can historically bring very dry and dangerous winds, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at what’s contributed to our lower wildfire season so far in the video update above.
Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
KTVU FOX 2
New California regulations provide wildfire insurance discount in some cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Insurance has issued new regulations that require homeowners insurance companies to incorporate discounts into their rates for customers and communities that seriously reduce their wildfire risk. Enormous rate increases and massive cancelations have plagued consumers for the last four years. Under California's new...
Opinion: Taxing California Tribal Lands After They’re Returned Adds Insult to Injury
News feeds are being flooded with pro and con arguments about whether federally recognized tribes and licensed gambling companies should be allowed to offer online sports betting in California. Instead, #LandBack should be trending. The #LandBack movement seeks to return lands to tribal nations. These lands, with few exceptions, are...
