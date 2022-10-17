Read full article on original website
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
Business Insider
Some of the US Air Force's biggest planes are being grounded over cracks in a part that holds their propellers
More than 100 of the Air Force's C-130 Hercules have stopped flying after the service discovered a crack in a part that holds the propeller and ordered the aircraft to be grounded last week, officials said. In total, 116 C-130Hs could be affected by the issue, Air Mobility Command spokeswoman...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study
A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
nationalinterest.org
The Air Force’s Next-Gen Fighter Is Getting Its Own Drone Army
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the Next Generation Air Dominance "family of systems" will likely control as many as five drones at one time. The U.S. Air Force is building manned variants of the emerging sixth-generation fighter jet as part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the family of systems will likely control as many as five drones at one time, a development that will introduce new tactics, expand the mission scope of a stealth fighter jet, and enable dispersed yet networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
Business Insider
China has built 3 aircraft carriers, but it's struggling to train enough pilots to fly off of them
China's navy, the world's second-most powerful — with two aircraft carriers commissioned and another launched in June — is struggling to meet increased demand for qualified ship-borne fighter jet pilots, analysts said. The People's Liberation Army Navy has sped up carrier-based fighter jet pilot training programmes in the...
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
Bay Net
Marines Move Out With First Tier 1 Expeditionary AM Machine
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Maintainers at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 39 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, can now deploy an additive manufactured (AM) capability in contested logistics environments thanks to a newly installed Tier 1 Expeditionary (T1X) desktop polymers AM system. Recently...
Aviation International News
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
This Could Be Our First Look At A New Stealthy Chinese Drone
Chinese internetA mystery Chinese drone that appeared in a recent video may be the elusive Star Shadow, so far seen only in model form.
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
americanmilitarynews.com
Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground
President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.
Ukraine Troops Finishing 'Mastery' of NASAMS, Awaiting Delivery: Official
Ukrainian troops are almost finished with their "mastery" of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and are awaiting a delivery of the military equipment amid their ongoing war against Russia. "SOON WE ARE EXPECTING THE DELIVERY OF FIRST NASAMS AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS. OUR SOLDIERS ARE FINISHING THE MASTERY OF THE...
Former military pilots are being lured to China with big cash offers of up to $270K to train members of the army
The U.K. government is issuing an intelligence alert to warn ex–military pilots not to accept job offers from the Chinese military.
MilitaryTimes
Marine Corps halts surf use of amphibious combat vehicles after mishap
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California’s Camp Pendleton. The eight-wheeled vehicle flipped over at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Marines Assault Amphibian...
defensenews.com
Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21
WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s facility...
