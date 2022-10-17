Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls

Read full article on original website
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
Great Falls police on scene of suspicious death at First United Methodist Church
Law enforcement are investigating a suspicious death at the First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Ave. N. Great Falls police officers are working with Cascade County Sheriff's deputies to investigate. The Great Falls Police Department says people should expect to see law enforcement officers in the area for several hours,...
Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant
The city of Laurel and the Highway 212 bridge crossing the Yellowstone River (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun...
Crews responding to crash blockage on I-15 northbound passing lane near Cascade
CASCADE, Mont. - There is crash blockage in the northbound passing lane of I-15 north of Cascade Tuesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report, the crash blockage is located at the 259 mile-marker. Drivers should watch for emergency and maintenance crews.
Resident hospitalized after house fire in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – "This morning Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a working fire at 805 47th St S. On arrival, GFFR crews found the resident of the house sitting on the front steps of the house. The resident was found to have suffered burn and smoke injuries from the fire. The resident of the house was placed in a GFEMS ambulance and transported to Benefis East. The condition of the resident is unknown at this time.
Dolores "Dee" Lorraine Love Frisbee
Dolores “Dee” Lorraine Love Frisbee, 86, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at Great Falls Peace Hospice on October 13, 2022. Her funeral service will be held October 22, 2022 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church at 610 Second Avenue North. Dolores was born on January...
Drug overdose deaths up 20% in the state, woman shares her struggles with addiction
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For years the pandemic has dominated news headlines but in the United States, there is another health crisis happening... drug overdose deaths. October is national substance abuse prevention month and across the state of Montana, there has been a 20% increase in drug related overdose deaths in the last year, which is the 8th highest increase nationwide.
Worlds of Work giving students a hands-on experiences with careers in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Students in the Electric City had an immersive and hands-on experience as they explored over 60 careers offered in the Treasure State. It was all a part of Worlds of Work, which isn't your typical job fair. "The whole concept is for them to have immersive...
