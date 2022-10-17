Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – "This morning Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a working fire at 805 47th St S. On arrival, GFFR crews found the resident of the house sitting on the front steps of the house. The resident was found to have suffered burn and smoke injuries from the fire. The resident of the house was placed in a GFEMS ambulance and transported to Benefis East. The condition of the resident is unknown at this time.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO