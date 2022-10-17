Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Betty Jo Chester
Private Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jo Chester will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 at MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow at The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Chester, 90,...
WTOK-TV
Local teen excels in Lauderdale County 4-H Club
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a local teen as she excels in agriculture. These kids have been representing Lauderdale County in farm work events by being part of the 4-H Club for several years. 13-year-old Joy Kitchens went to the Mississippi state fair to represent the 4-H club....
WTOK-TV
Family of Charquez Mercer speaks after 2 years of mourning his loss
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian family who suffered a terrible loss in 2020 said it’s still hurting and still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Charquez Mercer was fatally shot as he was driving a car near the Velma Young Center. 21-year-old Kenneth Barrett was charged with killing mercer. Police said Barrett was in the passenger seat. He was not granted a bond.
WTOK-TV
‘Girls with Pearls’ mentoring program held at Meridian High School
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of young women at Meridian High School heard messages of strength and wisdom this week from women who want to share the benefit of their experience. The program is called ‘Girls with Pearls’. “These women are speaking and telling their life stories to...
WTOK-TV
Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi hosts candlelight vigil for domestic violence surviviors
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi partnered together to host a candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence. At the vigil, a prayer was held for the survivors and keynote speakers spoke about domestic violence to...
WTOK-TV
Warriors fall on sophomore night to Co-Lin
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central hosted Co-Lin on their senior and homecoming night at Bailey stadium on Thursday. This was the Warrior’s final home game of the season but also 10 year head coach Ken Karcher’s. Karcher announced he will retire at the of the season. ECCC...
WTOK-TV
Lazy Acres helps everyone celebrate the fall season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether that be watching the pig races or picking a pumpkin out of the pumpkin patch, but having fun comes with having to put in a lot of work. “Oh, it’s a tremendous amount of work. Our family works hard all year long for this month, as well as preparing for our Christmas season, so it’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into it. We have a great staff. And we all work extremely hard,” said the Owner and Operator of Lazy Acres, Michael May.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Preview: Demopolis preps for senior night
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis will host Greenville on Friday night for their final regular season home game of the year. The Tigers are 8-1 on the season and are hoping for another win over Greenville on Friday before they get ready for round one of the playoffs. Demopolis is...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_17_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Demetrius Raymel Crowell. Crowell is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 10″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
Updates to come to the streets of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city’s director of public works wanted to give some updates on the future of the city’s infrastructure. Whether that be plans for North Hills Street or giving us the latest on the medical district project. “We definitely are looking at North Hills Street. We...
WTOK-TV
LEMA to get new tools
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Soon, Lauderdale County will have a new set of tools to assist with emergency operations and other jobs. A new fleet of drones will help provide faster and accurate response times. Recently, 16 officials have become certified drone pilots. This 16 includes members of Meridian...
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
No more freezing nights for a little while
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold pattern that gave us a taste of Winter’s Chill is shifting. A warmer pattern is settling in along with a southerly wind that has returned. So, get ready for more comfy conditions in the days to come. Thankfully, no freezing temps overnight. Friday...
WTOK-TV
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County. Sheriff Randy Johnson said it happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding. Johnson said the two people who died were traveling west and collided with a car driven...
WTOK-TV
Shloop prepares for new shoe manufacturing location
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shloop is a newer business growing roots in Meridian and planting its feet in the shoe industry. “Shloop is a sustainable footwear innovation and manufacturing company,” Shloop’s COO Ryan Hunt said. “We are helping brands develop and produce more sustainable footwear using recycled and bio-based materials.”
WTOK-TV
The cold weather is moving out of the area as we head into the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday, it is Hump Day. We are halfway through the week and almost done with the very cold temperatures over the area. This morning we woke up to temperatures near or below freezing. The cold air will stick around for the next couple of day so, you want to be sure you are bundling up early morning. If you are not a fan of the cold weather do not worry warmer high and low temperatures are on the way.
