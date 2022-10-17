Read full article on original website
Related
kqradio.com
Roland-Story’s volleyball season ends at #15 Vinton-Shellsburg, 3-0
The Roland-Story Norsemen volleyball team made the trip east into Benton County on Wednesday night, to face off with the 15th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in Class 3A, Region 6 action. The Norsemen entered with a 22-12 record, while the Vikings entered with a mark of 27-13 Vinton-Shellsburg would come out and...
kqradio.com
(3A) #13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows volleyball season ends at Center Point-Urbana, 3-0
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowgirls volleyball team made the long haul east to Linn County on Wednesday night, to take on the Stormin’ Pointers of Center Point-Urbana in Class 3A, Region 4 action. The Cowgirls entered at 24-3, while the Stormin’ Pointers entered with a 17-17 mark. Center Point-Urbana made...
kqradio.com
Webster City XC concludes season at 3A State Qualifying Meet
The Webster City Lynx cross country teams made the trip north and west on Wednesday night to compete in their Class 3A State Qualifying Meet at Joe Sheldon County Park in Humboldt. The Lynx were joined by the host Wildcats, Algona, Bishop Heelan, Boone, Gilbert, LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley, North Polk, Sioux Center, Spencer and Storm Lake.
kqradio.com
Week 9 Football Preview: Webster City vs. Denison-Schleswig
The Webster City Lynx football team will wrap-up the regular season on Friday night at Lynx Field, as they host the Monarchs of Denison-Schleswig in Class 4A, District 1 action. The Lynx enter with a record of 5-3 and a district record of 3-1, while the Monarchs enter with a record of 4-4 and 2-2 in district play.
kqradio.com
Playoff Preview: Eagle Grove at #6 Aplington-Parkersburg
The Eagle Grove Eagles will make the trip east to Butler County on Friday night, to take on the 6th-ranked Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg in Class 1A Playoff action at Historic Ed Thomas Field in Parkersburg. Eagle Grove concluded the regular season with a 3-5 record and 2-3 in Class 1A, District 2, while Aplington-Parkersburg concluded the regular season with a 7-1 record and a 4-1 district mark and champions of Class 1A, District 3.
cyclonefanatic.com
Hunter explains decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State
KANSAS CITY — Tyrese Hunter told reporters on Wednesday that name, image and likeness opportunities did not play a part in his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State after last season. That statement runs contrary to the narrative from the days after Hunter’s announcement when...
Rising Star Set To Make Iowa Debut In Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls is bringing in some big musical acts towards the end of the year. Last month, we shared the news with you that a country music legend would be making her way to Iowa at the end of the year. Martina McBride is slated to perform in Cedar Falls this winter.
kqradio.com
Monica Nilles
Monica Nilles, 90, long-time rural Webster City resident, died Monday, Oct. 17, at The Marian Home, Fort Dodge. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Webster City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at Foster Funeral Home in Webster City, with a 4 p.m. Rosary, followed by a Scripture Service.
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
KCCI.com
Urbandale schools warn parents about the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
URBANDALE, Iowa — In a letter to parents, Urbandale Middle School said a significant number of students are seeing the school nurse after they tried the "One Chip Challenge." The snack brand Paqui is behind the viral phenomenon, which challenges people to endure just one extremely spicy tortilla chip.
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
KCCI.com
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
kqradio.com
Work wrapping up on the Great Pathfinder Wind project near Stratford.
Officials with the Great Pathfinder Wind turbine project near Stratford said they are ready to begin operations of the turbines the winter. All public road upgrades for the project construction are complete. The foundations for the substation and turbines also are completed. Approximately 40 percent of the turbines are completely erected. The site team with Great Pathfinder Wind hosted a successful mock drill with local emergency responders from Hamilton and Boone Counties earlier this fall. Turbine deliveries will be completed this month. The turbine substation is expected to be energized in December.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
KCCI.com
Crash causes traffic delays on Interstate 35/80
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 35/80 near Douglas Avenue caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. According to Urbandale police, at least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle crash. The extent of their injuries isn't known right now. The crash occurred...
