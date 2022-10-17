Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Clayton News Daily
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady Responds to Speculation He Could Retire During Season
While Tom Brady has displayed his fair share of frustrations through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the Buccaneers quarterback told reporters Thursday that walking away from the game during the 2022 season was the furthest thing from his mind. “No retirement in my future,” Brady said.
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady Apologizes for Controversial Comment He Made on Podcast
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady controversially compared going through an NFL season to military deployment on his Let’s Go! podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray earlier this week. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man,...
Clayton News Daily
Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football Matchup Kicks off Week 7
The Saints and Cardinals sure behaved like presumptive playoff teams in the offseason. Entering a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup, New Orleans and Arizona are both below .500, beaten up by injuries and at or below the bottom of their divisions. But hey, at least it’s not the Broncos in prime time again!
Clayton News Daily
DeSean Jackson Signed With Ravens Because of Lamar Jackson
35-year-old DeSean Jackson told reporters last week that he was not retired and remained intent on continuing his NFL career. Earlier this week, those plans came to fruition after Jackson signed with the Ravens. So why did Jackson choose the Ravens among his potential suitors?. “I’ve been keeping my eye...
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 7. After last week’s slate of games matched up several of the league’s top teams against one another, this week’s schedule looks a little ... meh. But it’s still football, and you’re probably going to watch anyway. The 49ers host the Chiefs...
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Rankings: Team Defenses
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons find formula to success with NFL's third-best rushing attack
If there’s one thing the Falcons do well, it’s run the football. Atlanta boasts the NFL’s third-best rushing attack, which averages 165.2 yards per game, after it ran for 168 yards on a season-high 40 attempts in a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It marked the fourth time in the past five games the Falcons have rushed for at least 150 yards.
Clayton News Daily
Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday
At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks-Chargers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Week 7 matchup between the visiting Seahawks and Chargers features two top-seven quarterbacks squaring off. Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.4%) and has led Seattle to 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) marks over its last three games. The Seahawks, who lost starting running...
Comments / 0