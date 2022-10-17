Read full article on original website
Related
Mom of 2 Furious After Woman Potty Trains Her Children
While there is a general timeline that pediatric doctors suggest for an average child’s development, every child is different and may go on a separate timeline based on what comes naturally to them.
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
Teen babysitter fired for rearranging all the furniture in house instead of watching babies
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Courtney has three kids under the age of five, and all of them were born within the last five years. This means she went through pregnancies and infancies during the pandemic. She isolated herself from pretty much everyone for years because of this, and after a while she became very lonely and wanting for company.
Upworthy
Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well
Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
New mother refuses to be husband’s alarm clock after being up all night with the new baby
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. New babies are notorious for keeping their parents up at night. My friend's new baby was no exception to this rule. One particularly rough week, my friend called me in tears. She hadn’t been able to sleep for several nights because the baby was keeping her up and her husband refused to get up and help her with the baby telling her that he needed his sleep for work the next day.
New mom furious at mother-in-law and husband for starving her
Postpartum care is essential to regain the strength and nutrition that a mother lost during the delivery. Also, during that period, mothers are advised to rest as much as possible to make up for the sleep they lose while caring for the baby.
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
"I want to feed her too" Woman pressurizes daughter-in-law to formula feed baby
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister is pregnant with her second child and was recounting her ‘horror’ pregnancy stories with my mother and me.
Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere
Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
First-Time Mom Reveals the Reality of Nervous Dog Living With a Baby
Over a million people have watched the "adorable" video, the original poster told Newsweek: "It's been a learning adjustment."
I Lost My Daughter to SIDS — & Then Found Out I Was Pregnant
I was a busy mom of two little boys, ages 7 and 3, and a brand new little girl. I was married to a wonderful husband, and life was grand. I was especially in love with my beautiful 2-month-old newborn. At times, I would wonder if I was loving on her more than my boys, because I just couldn’t get enough of her. And as my maternity leave drew to a close and I was about to return to work, sadness loomed, and my heart ached at the thought of having to leave her. Then, April 7 happened, and our...
parentherald.com
Flying With a Baby or Child: Everything Parents Need To Know
Truthfully, air travel is not suggested for infants younger than seven days of age due to cabin pressure in an airplane. The pressure constantly changes, and newborn babies' systems may find it hard to adjust. Although airlines have different policies regarding the age of air travel, it's best to check before making any plans. If the baby is younger than seven days and must travel by air, consider talking to your doctor first.
How to incorporate joy into your child’s daily routine
One of the many essential jobs that we have as parents is understanding how to increase a child's joy. Upon noticing the declining enthusiasm of my nine-year-old daughter, I realized that she needed something to look forward to that wasn’t necessarily structured into her day-to-day. So I brainstormed some ways to incorporate a little more joy into my children’s life—and hope these tips are a great start to help others, too.
outsidetheboxmom.com
8 Moving and Packing Tips for First-timers
Moving is a challenging experience and can be stressful, especially if you are moving away from your home and family or relocating to a new city. But moving does not necessarily have to be overwhelming or painful if you plan and prepare well. So, plan before you begin. Create a...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Five crib benefits for babies and why are cribs necessary?
Having a baby is the most beautiful experience of parental life. It’s a mix and match of various emotions. Sometimes you are excited, others you are anxious. Anyways you want to greet the newcomer with all the love and care you have. In other words, you must prepare yourself to fulfill all infant’s essentials. One of the essential things you must have for your baby is a crib. It is the safest place for a baby to sleep.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Educate Yourself About Pigments
PIGMENTS IN COLOR – USES AND ADVANTAGES. The world around us is a riot of colors – some dark, some light, some pale, some bright, but each material around us has a color of its own. Apart from the colors in nature, we add colors to every material that is manufactured by man or machine and the color gives the material its distinct personality.
Fox 59
A Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Shares Some Alternative, Non-Candy Halloween Treats
While it’s kind of scary to think that Halloween is almost here, we certainly do love the fall season, especially all the fun that Halloween brings!. If you’re looking for spooky (and even some not-so-spooky) non-candy treats and toys, parenting and lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro has some Halloween goodies for kids of all ages.
Comments / 0