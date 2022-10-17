Read full article on original website
Related
A look at Iowa high school football's Week 9 schedule of games, kickoff times for Friday
It's time for Week 9 of Iowa high school football. This is the final week of the regular season for Classes 3A, 4A and 5A. Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-player begin their playoffs this week. The final week of regular-season games is highlighted by Class 5A No. 5 Cedar...
Tri-Center Squares off against Gehlen Catholic in Round One of the State Football Playoffs
(Neola) Tri-Center travels to Le Mars to face Gehlen Catholic in a Class A first-round playoff game. The (7-1) Jays finished runner-up to Hartley-Melvin Sanborn in District #1. The Trojans ended up third in District #8 (4-2) overall. Tri-Center Head Coach Ryan Schroder notes Gehlen, Catholic plays in a tough...
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
High school football standings, schedule for Week 9 in the Burlington area
Clinton. 1-3. 2-6 Mount Pleasant. 0-4. 0-8.
Iowa City-area football preview as Regina opens playoffs, other teams look to finish strong
As Iowa City Regina gets started on its football playoff run, the other area high school teams are doing their best to end the season on the right foot. While some teams are fighting for their place in the postseason, others are hoping that Friday night serves as a pleasant ending to a long season.
Iowa high school regional semifinal volleyball highlights and scores (10-20-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan – 3, Lewis Central – 1 (Class 4A – Region 1 Semifinal) Norwalk – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 (Class 4A – Region 1 Semifinal) Ankeny Centennial – 3, Sioux City West – 0 (Class 5A – Region 2 Semifinal) Des Moines Roosevelt – 3, Sioux City East […]
ACGC State Qualifying Meet Results
(Guthrie Center) The ACGC boys and Earlham girls won state qualifying meet team titles in Class 1A on Thursday. IKM-Manning advances their boys and girls squads, which each finished as a team runner-up in Guthrie Center. IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller outkicked Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan to win a star studded boys...
Carolina Panthers NFL draft pick tracker: Where they stand after the McCaffrey trade
The 2023 and 2024 NFL Draft were lean on draft picks for the Panthers, until they traded star Christian McCaffrey. Here’s where the franchise stands on draft picks.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Tigers XC Compete at State Qualifying Meet in Humboldt
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers girls and boys Cross Country teams competed at the State Qualifying Meet Wednesday in Humboldt. The highlight of the afternoon was Peyton Morey who won the girls race with a time of 20:28.05. The win also qulifies her as an individul for the state meet. Here is coach Valarie Hamilton on Morey’s race.
Local sporting events scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022
Class 2A state qualifiers at Monticello, Pella Christian, 4 p.m. Class 1A state qualifier at Iowa City Regina, 4 p.m. Class 4A regional semifinal: Mount Pleasant at Oskaloosa, 7 p.m. Class 4A regional semifinal: Fort Madison at North Scott, 7 p.m. Illini West at Mendon Unity, 7 p.m.
Comments / 0